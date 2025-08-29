Crypto Projects Set to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens in September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:17
SEI
SEI$0.3018+1.47%
Fasttoken
FTN$4.53165-0.26%
SUI
SUI$3.4356-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10648+2.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307-0.83%

Crypto projects are set to unlock about $4.5 billion in vested tokens in September, according to data tracker Tokenomist. 

Tokenomist data shows that about $1.17 billion will come from cliff unlocks, while $3.36 billion will be released through linear unlocks. About $4.5 billion in tokens will become available to investors, project teams and other stakeholders as vesting agreements expire. 

Cliff unlocks are typically larger, one-time token releases that happen at the end of a specified lockup period. This often affects the market more due to supply shocks. On the other hand, linear unlocks distribute tokens over time, which helps smooth out the impact on the supply. 

Projects like Sui (SUI), Fasttoken (FTN), Arbitrum (ARB) and Aptos (APT) are among the biggest crypto projects unlocking millions in vested tokens in September. 

Crypto projects unlocking digital assets in September. Source: Tokenomist

Crypto projects to unlock vested tokens in September

Sui leads September’s token unlocks with over $153 million in tokens scheduled to be released. Tokenomist data shows that the network has only released 35.1% of its supply, which means a significant portion remains locked. 

FTN comes second with $90 million in tokens to be added to the supply. Unlike Sui, FTN has already released over 96% of its tokens. This means the unlock represents a smaller relative increase in supply. 

Aptos follows with almost $50 million in tokens set to be unlocked, while Arbitrum trails closely with about $48 million scheduled for release next month.

Other notable unlocks include Starknet, releasing $16.85 million in tokens and Sei, which will add about $16.49 million to its supply. Projects like ZK and Immutable will release $10.7 million and $13.4 million, respectively. 

Related: Ether ETFs capture 10x more inflows than Bitcoin in 5 days

Market turns from unlock anxiety into a more nuanced perspective

Vincent Kadar, the CEO of security token platform Polymath, previously told Cointelegraph that while investors used to get unlock anxiety from token unlocks, the conversation has shifted. 

Kadar said sophisticated investors evaluate the economics, adoption levels, governance transparency and incentives aligning with long-term value. He said the market is focusing less on short-term impact and is giving more attention to fundamentals. 

Kadar said that the shift is constructive for the industry overall, adding that the conversation is changing as blockchain projects grow and connect with public markets. 

Magazine: Bitcoin is ‘funny internet money’ during a crisis: Tezos co-founder

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-token-unlocks-september-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.907-3.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02773-0.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01347+49.66%
TIA
TIA$1.716-0.34%
IO
IO$0.617+0.98%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) are both working to rebuild investor trust with distinct strategies. At the same time, altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining traction for diversification, offering a fresh option for traders seeking ROI beyond Layer 1 giants. Avalanche’s Institutional Push and Real-World Integration Avalanche has been securing notable wins in institutional adoption. […] Continue Reading: Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?
RealLink
REAL$0.05749-2.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005298-0.54%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.84-0.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?