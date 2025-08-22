Crypto rebounds! BTC, ETH, DOGE & XRP surge despite stock market crash

As equities wobble, crypto is doing the opposite, snapping back from August lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP all catching a bid. This crypto rebounds despite stock market crash narrative is the kind of countertrend move traders love: stocks slip, coins rip, and attention flips back to on-chain risk. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has steadied around the $113k-$115k band, ETH has pushed green, while DOGE and XRP joined the bounce-just as tech-led stock indexes notched another down day.

The rebound in detail

After a sharp pullback from last week’s highs, major coins rebounded from early-week troughs. BTC stabilized above the $112k sweep and is rotating inside a tight range; ETH flipped higher intraday; DOGE and XRP followed with smaller, but notable gains. The move stands out against the backdrop of equity weakness this week, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended declines. 

Today’s tape looked like classic crypto vs. stocks decoupling: while risk in equities stayed cautious, crypto flows and sentiment improved from “fear” back toward neutral as prices bounced from support.

Why crypto rebounds despite the stock market crash happening now?

ETF & institutional flows. Fresh data show digital asset funds attracted ~$3.75B last week, one of the largest weekly inflows on record, with Ethereum leading (≈$2.87B). The flows narrative remains a powerful tailwind, especially on dips.

Macro tailwinds. A softer dollar earlier in August helped risk appetite and made USD-denominated assets cheaper for global buyers, even if the greenback is steadier today into Jackson Hole.

Corporate & headline support. Corporate interest continues to surface; for instance, Hong Kong’s Mingcheng Group flagged plans to buy $483M in BTC, underscoring ongoing treasury-style demand that often reappears into weakness. 

Sentiment repair. After sliding into the “fear” zone yesterday, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index rebounded back to neutral (≈50) as BTC reclaimed the mid-$114k area.

What power players are saying

  • Michaël van de Poppe struck a constructive tone on ETH: “Massive bounce upwards from the first region on $ETH… very strong signal… likely we’ll be testing the highs again.” 
  • Options desks are more cautious. As CoinDesk notes, BTC’s 180-day skew flipped toward puts, signaling elevated hedge demand into Jackson Hole: “The move lower triggered buying of August/September puts around the $110,000 strike.” 
  • Broad-based momentum is visible beyond BTC/ETH, with DOGE and XRP specifically called out in today’s rebound coverage.

Together, that’s a classic “capitulation-to-FOMO-flip” setup: constructive micro-signals (ETF flows, dip-buyers, ETH leadership) balanced by macro caution (Fed, options hedging).

Technical & Sentiment Signals

Today at a glance (approx. spot / intraday context):

  • BTC: ~$113,312, ranging between ~$112,482 and ~$114,726 as buyers defend the $112k sweep zone. Skew tilts protective into Powell.
  • ETH: ~$4,271 (+~1.1%), bouncing from support with analysts eyeing a retest of recent highs amid dominant ETH ETF inflows.
  • DOGE: ~$0.218 (+~1.7%), beta bid alongside majors during the relief move.
  • XRP: ~$2.90 (+~0.3%), watching the $3.30 reclaim after recent channel tests; sub-$3.30 keeps chop risk alive.

Sentiment: Yesterday’s dip pushed the market into “fear” (≈44), but today’s bounce clawed back to neutral (~50), a quick tactical improvement that often accompanies counter-trend rallies.

What comes next?

Upside scenarios. If BTC holds above $112k-$113k into/through Powell and equities stabilize, a retest of ~$120k is plausible. In that tape, ETH $4.4k-$4.5k comes back into view given leadership from ETF inflows and rotation into higher-beta alts (DOGE, XRP). 

Risks to watch. The Jackson Hole speech, upcoming Fed minutes, and the path of the U.S. dollar can still whipsaw risk assets, especially with options skew leaning defensive and stocks under pressure this week. A stronger dollar or a hawkish surprise could stall the bounce. 

Strategy ideas (not financial advice).

  • DCA on weakness: Stagger entries near prior sweep zones (BTC ~$112k, ETH pullbacks) if your thesis is medium-term.
  • Respect the range: Range-trade levels; fade extremes with tight risk.
  • Have an exit plan: If BTC loses $112k with momentum and stocks accelerate lower, don’t hesitate to reduce risk.

Conclusion

Crypto didn’t wait for stocks to recover; it printed its bounce. Whether this is the first step of a larger Bitcoin rebound/Ethereum rally or just a sharp relief move, the crypto vs stocks divergence is back on screens. Crypto wasn’t waiting for a stock recovery to start its rebound could be the move that separates the true believers from the price watchers. Are you ready?

Crypto Performance Dashboard

Crypto Performance Snapshot

Today’s Market Rebound Despite Stock Crash

Bitcoin
BTC
Steady
$113,312
Range: $112,482 – $114,726
Support Level
$112K
Status
Ranging
Ξ
Ethereum
ETH
+1.1%
$4,271
Bouncing from support
ETF Flows
$2.87B
Trend
Leading
XRP
XRP
+0.3%
$2.90
Watching $3.30 reclaim
Key Level
$3.30
Risk
Chop
Ð
Dogecoin
DOGE
+1.7%
$0.218
Beta bid with majors
Movement
Relief
Beta
High
Market Sentiment
Neutral (~50) – Recovered from Fear

