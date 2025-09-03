Crypto Records Cautious Upward Trajectory Amid Fear-Led Sentiment

2025/09/03 01:00
markett (3)

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto sector has gone through a cautious uptake on the start of September. As the new market data suggests, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $3.81T mark after a 0.24% increase. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 34.20%, touching $143.7B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed index stands at 39 points, indicating that market is still in the “Fear” territory.

Bitcoin Climbs by 2.06%, While Ethereum Drops by 0.44%

Particularly, the top crypto coin, Bitcoin ($BTC), has witnessed a 2.06% increase, claiming the $110,180.54 mark in terms of price, indicating that it is again open to positive market action.

Additionally, the market dominance of the leading cryptocurrency is hovering around 57.4%. However, the top altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), has dropped by 0.44% in the meantime. Along with that, its market dominance reportedly accounts for 14.2%.

$PENGU, $DOGS, and $D Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include PENGU AI ($PENGU), HARRIS DOGS ($DOGS), and D ($D). Specifically, $PENGU has experienced a staggering 456.04% rise to reach $0.00006365 mark. Subsequently, $DOGS is now trading at $0.000005609 after a 340.34% spike. Following that, $D accounts for a 291.77% increase, touching $0.0001093.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 0.30%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Spikes by 2.1% 

On the other hand, the DeFi TVL has dipped by 0.30%, reaching the $152.348B spot. Even then, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a slight 0.48% increase. Apart from that, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, Tropical Finance stands atop the other with a stunning 52669% increase over twenty-four hours.

Contrary to the decline in DeFi TVL, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has surged by 2.19%, reaching a figure of $13,013,924. Nonetheless, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has declined by 9.25%, reaching $1,535,750.

WLFI Plans Token Buyback to Boost Value, and South Korea Set to Share Crypto Transfer Data Globally

Moving on, the crypto industry has also recorded several noteworthy developments 24 hours. In this respect, the Trump family-led World Liberty Financial is planning to bolster the token value of $WLFI by commencing a unique buyback initiative.

Moreover, RAK Properties has announced embracing payments in crypto for real estate. Furthermore, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea has unveiled a unique strategy to globally share the data regarding crypto transfers.

