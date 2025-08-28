Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/28 22:00
Solana
SOL$211,89+%2,21
CROSS
CROSS$0,21281-%5,96
Triathon
GROW$0,0338+%210,09
XRP
XRP$2,987-%0,69
DeFi
DEFI$0,001676--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07928+%6,63

XRP ETF Momentum and Solana’s Expanding Ecosystem Draw Investor Attention — Quid Miner Provides a Stable Passive Income Solution

XRP and Solana (SOL) are again in focus. XRP has shown short-term swings, while Solana continues to grow across DeFi, NFT platforms, and institutional partnerships. Analysts note that despite turbulence, ETF expectations, cross-border adoption, and regulatory clarity are reinforcing the long-term outlook for both tokens.

Regulation and Institutional Confidence Strengthen XRP

The U.S. CLARITY Act and Europe’s MiCA framework have given XRP new momentum in compliance and transparency. The conclusion of Ripple’s battle with the SEC reduced uncertainty and opened the door to broader institutional adoption. Over 100 banks and financial institutions now use XRP as a settlement bridge in cross-border networks, benefiting from its low fees and near-instant speed.

With this adoption, XRP is increasingly recognized not only as a speculative asset but also as a strategic currency for global finance.

Market Volatility Fuels Investor Demand for Stability

Even with XRP advancing in global remittances and Solana gaining traction as a scalable DeFi chain, volatility remains a challenge for retail and institutional investors. The key question is how to benefit from long-term growth while avoiding short-term swings.

Quid Miner’s cloud mining platform provides a direct answer — a compliant, automated way to generate daily passive crypto income.

Quid Miner: Cloud Mining Without Barriers

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner launched professional cloud mining in 2018 and now serves users in more than 180 countries. The platform lets investors earn from major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT — all through a mobile app.

At the core is an AI-powered scheduling system that allocates resources to the most profitable assets. Users enjoy predictable daily returns without hardware, high electricity costs, or technical setup.

“Our mission is to make mining accessible to everyone, turning it into a transparent and inclusive way to earn crypto income,” says the Quid Miner team.

Why Investors Choose Quid Miner

  1. AI-Optimized Yields – Smart allocation to maximize ROI from assets like XRP and SOL.
  2. Compliance and Security – McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide bank-grade protection.
  3. .Multi-Asset Mining – Mine XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT on one platform.
  4. .Green Energy – Data centers powered by renewables, aligned with ESG investing.
  5. Mobile Access – iOS and Android apps with 24/7 multilingual support.

Start earning income in three simple steps

Step 1：Claim Your $15 Bonus — New users get $15 and start earning $0.60 daily with no upfront cost.:

Step 2：Quick Registration — Sign up with your email and access your dashboard instantly.

Step 3：Choose a Plan & Earn — Pick flexible contracts for different budgets, with daily returns credited automatically.

Stability in a Volatile Market

As regulatory clarity improves and ecosystems like XRP and Solana gain traction, the call for predictable income solutions is louder than ever. Quid Miner answers this call by transforming market uncertainty into consistent daily earnings.

Rather than being swept by volatility, investors can use Quid Miner as a reliable anchor — AI-driven, powered by renewable energy, and designed to support long-term participation in the digital economy.

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Download the Quid Miner app, claim your $15 bonus, and start earning passive income with XRP, Solana, and more.

The post Crypto regulation heats up XRP ETF demand; Quid Miner introduces cloud mining upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12,935+%0,12
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0,001028-%0,09
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000071-%2,73
FUND
FUND$0,02284+%0,08
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0,10215+%1,73
THINK Token
THINK$0,01889-%1,04
SecondLive
LIVE$0,03275+%63,75
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet