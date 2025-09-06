Crypto Regulation: US Senate Banking Updates Market Structure Bill

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 18:30
SUN
SUN$0.020666-3.94%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1959+6.52%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03505-1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-3.28%

The US Senate Banking Committee has now released an updated version of the crypto market structure bill. This particular legislative bill, titled the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act 2025,” now includes new provisions centered on developers, bankruptcy, among others, which are vital to the broader crypto industry.

Updated Crypto Market Draft Reveals Protection For Blockchain Developers

US digital asset regulation took a major step forward on Friday as the amended crypto market structure bill advanced out of the House Banking Committee. The bill, which seeks to clearly define the line between digital asset securities and commodities, among other goals, now heads to the Senate for another hearing, though with some modifications.

Most notably, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act now shields blockchain developers from being treated as financial institutions under existing securities laws. Therefore, activities such as providing interfaces or creating wallets are not regulated as securities dealings. However, developers are still accountable under anti-fraud, anti-manipulation, and anti-money laundering laws, and protection does not apply if someone takes custody of users’ funds or exercises central control over a system.

The bill also creates a safe harbor for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), clarifying that unique digital tokens representing art, memberships, tickets, or collectibles are not securities just because they can be resold or may rise in value. Interestingly, secondary sales are safe too, as long as the resale doesn’t raise new capital for the original promoter. But NFTs that are mass-produced, fractionalized, or structured as financial claims remain subject to securities laws. 

Meanwhile, a change to the Bankruptcy section of the act allocates digital commodities and ancillary assets to the same categories as cash and securities in bankruptcy rules. Therefore, when a firm goes bankrupt, customer claims are not limited to cash or traditional securities but now explicitly cover crypto and related digital assets as well.

SEC & CFTC To Set Up Joint Advisory Committee On Digital Assets

In other important news, the updated Responsible Financial Innovation Act 2025 proposes a Joint Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, jointly run by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Unlike the earlier version of the bill that tilted oversight of crypto markets more heavily toward the SEC, this framework pushes both regulators to work together to study digital assets and provide nonbinding recommendations on rules, oversight, and regulatory harmonization.

The body will include up to 14 non-government members from across the industry, academia, and user base, alongside input from the National Institute of Science and Technology in a non-voting role.  Meanwhile, the total crypto market cap is now valued at $3.76 trillion 

Crypto
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15598-3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Partager
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8119-2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017278+4.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.072-3.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.5908-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal