Crypto Scammers are Targeting UK Media to Promote Fake Projects

2025/08/21 03:32
A new scam technique is hitting the UK, as crypto criminals are impersonating respected publications like the BBC. These fake news bulletins can contain fraudulent investment opportunities or phishing attacks.

One nasty incident targeted victims of a CEX data breach, then used a fake government warning to describe the security incident. This strategy enabled hackers to steal £2.1 million from one victim alone.

New Scams Hit the UK

The UK has dealt with social media crypto scams for several years now, and a new wave of operations is cropping up. In recent days, both the BBC and local Welsh media outlets have reported on a disturbing new trend: impersonating the publications themselves.

Essentially, these hackers run phony token advertisements or scam warnings, which are made to look like they’re from the UK government or respected media institutions. They include further details like fake quotes or footage to help sell the illusion.

Devastating Social Engineering Tricks

Recently, plenty of crypto criminals have used fake website clones to lure potential victims. This tactic is certainly a global trend. One UK operation, though, is a particularly insidious scam innovation. It used information from a data breach to target victims, which is also fairly common. However, criminals combined them in a truly novel way.

The scam consisted of a fake BBC warning describing the data breach. A user might be vaguely aware that their data has been compromised, and then see a “news bulletin” describing the incident. This report would urge the victim to act quickly to protect their tokens.

In actuality, this hasty action would enable hackers to drain the target’s wallets. UK law enforcement reported that this nasty scam technique stole £2.1 million from a single victim. Moreover, police haven’t been able to trace the funds yet.

Whether you’re in the UK or anywhere else, crypto scams are omnipresent and constantly evolving. If this strategy proved successful in one country, it could quickly multiply and attack targets all around the world. Readers are urged to exercise caution in protecting their assets.

The post Crypto Scammers are Targeting UK Media to Promote Fake Projects appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/uk-crypto-scam-impersonate-bbc-fake-news/

