The post Crypto should be talked about like the internet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If I woke up tomorrow and the internet no longer existed, could I rebuild it from scratch? Absolutely not. My odds would be better with homing pigeons than with TCP/IP. And I’d wager that most of you reading this are in the same boat. Summary Mass adoption of crypto, like the internet, doesn’t require technical understanding — it requires simplicity, normalization, and trust. Universities and business schools are contributing, but their reach is limited; high tuition and elitist programs mean they educate builders and managers, not the masses. Lawyers and policymakers are the real catalysts: legal clarity, protections, and frameworks will normalize crypto and make it feel safe and ordinary. The discourse must shift from exoticism and speculation to treating crypto as infrastructure — a utility woven into everyday life. That’s the point: almost no one actually understands how the internet works, yet more than 5.4 billion people use it daily. Fewer than 29 million developers worldwide can build or repair the digital infrastructure behind our lives — that’s less than 0.5% of internet users. Mass adoption never required the majority to understand the plumbing. It required the experience to be simple, normalized, and taken for granted. Crypto is on a similar path, but its public image has been trapped in an unnecessary cycle of exoticism. Instead of being treated like the next evolution of digital infrastructure, it’s too often painted as something technical, speculative, or even suspicious. The truth is, over 500 million people worldwide now own or use crypto — a figure that’s steadily rising. But for crypto to move beyond early adopters and into everyday life, the conversation around it needs to change. Mass… The post Crypto should be talked about like the internet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. If I woke up tomorrow and the internet no longer existed, could I rebuild it from scratch? Absolutely not. My odds would be better with homing pigeons than with TCP/IP. And I’d wager that most of you reading this are in the same boat. Summary Mass adoption of crypto, like the internet, doesn’t require technical understanding — it requires simplicity, normalization, and trust. Universities and business schools are contributing, but their reach is limited; high tuition and elitist programs mean they educate builders and managers, not the masses. Lawyers and policymakers are the real catalysts: legal clarity, protections, and frameworks will normalize crypto and make it feel safe and ordinary. The discourse must shift from exoticism and speculation to treating crypto as infrastructure — a utility woven into everyday life. That’s the point: almost no one actually understands how the internet works, yet more than 5.4 billion people use it daily. Fewer than 29 million developers worldwide can build or repair the digital infrastructure behind our lives — that’s less than 0.5% of internet users. Mass adoption never required the majority to understand the plumbing. It required the experience to be simple, normalized, and taken for granted. Crypto is on a similar path, but its public image has been trapped in an unnecessary cycle of exoticism. Instead of being treated like the next evolution of digital infrastructure, it’s too often painted as something technical, speculative, or even suspicious. The truth is, over 500 million people worldwide now own or use crypto — a figure that’s steadily rising. But for crypto to move beyond early adopters and into everyday life, the conversation around it needs to change. Mass…

Crypto should be talked about like the internet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 17:36
Wink
LIKE$0.007625-4.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-22.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001529-2.98%
Story
IP$7.211-24.92%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

If I woke up tomorrow and the internet no longer existed, could I rebuild it from scratch? Absolutely not. My odds would be better with homing pigeons than with TCP/IP. And I’d wager that most of you reading this are in the same boat.

Summary

  • Mass adoption of crypto, like the internet, doesn’t require technical understanding — it requires simplicity, normalization, and trust.
  • Universities and business schools are contributing, but their reach is limited; high tuition and elitist programs mean they educate builders and managers, not the masses.
  • Lawyers and policymakers are the real catalysts: legal clarity, protections, and frameworks will normalize crypto and make it feel safe and ordinary.
  • The discourse must shift from exoticism and speculation to treating crypto as infrastructure — a utility woven into everyday life.

That’s the point: almost no one actually understands how the internet works, yet more than 5.4 billion people use it daily. Fewer than 29 million developers worldwide can build or repair the digital infrastructure behind our lives — that’s less than 0.5% of internet users. Mass adoption never required the majority to understand the plumbing. It required the experience to be simple, normalized, and taken for granted.

Crypto is on a similar path, but its public image has been trapped in an unnecessary cycle of exoticism. Instead of being treated like the next evolution of digital infrastructure, it’s too often painted as something technical, speculative, or even suspicious. The truth is, over 500 million people worldwide now own or use crypto — a figure that’s steadily rising. But for crypto to move beyond early adopters and into everyday life, the conversation around it needs to change.

Mass adoption isn’t about everyone becoming a blockchain engineer. It’s about ordinary people using crypto the same way they use the internet: without needing to understand the code, the protocols, or the technical underpinnings.

Universities are early catalysts, but they are not enough

For years, I believed universities would play the critical role in driving adoption. They are, after all, where new generations first engage with transformative technologies. And many institutions have taken that role seriously.

Back in 2022, CoinDesk’s Best Universities for Blockchain ranking highlighted institutions like Stanford, MIT, and UC Berkeley as leaders in blockchain education. Courses on distributed systems, cryptography, and smart contract development now fill university catalogues.

But let’s be honest: this education is hardly universal. The average tuition at the top 10 blockchain-focused universities exceeds $60,000 per year. That places it far out of reach for most of the world’s population. These programs cater to those who already have access to capital and privilege. As UC Berkeley itself notes, the intended audience for its blockchain programs is “progressive leaders in both the public and private sectors.” Stanford requires technical prerequisites like programming and cryptography knowledge.

That’s important — we absolutely need developers and engineers. But remember: less than 1% of internet users are developers. That ratio won’t shift in crypto. Developers will build the rails; they won’t drive adoption.

The role of business schools

Another group often discussed as future shapers of crypto adoption is MBA students. Business schools are busy integrating blockchain into their curricula, teaching future managers how to incorporate digital assets into corporate strategy.

This is undeniably valuable. With over 420 million crypto users globally, businesses will increasingly need to integrate digital assets into their operations, payment systems, and supply chains. Executives with crypto literacy will be able to adapt faster and stay competitive.

But here’s the catch: these leaders won’t cause mass adoption. They’ll respond to it. They’ll adjust business models once consumer demand is obvious, the same way companies adjusted to the rise of the internet. CEOs and managers play a reactive role. Important, yes — but not transformative.

The real game-changers: Lawyers

If not engineers or executives, who will shift the discourse? Who will normalize crypto so it becomes part of the public’s daily language rather than a curiosity? The answer is surprisingly pragmatic: lawyers.

Law graduates, regulators, and policymakers hold the power to shape the framework that makes people comfortable with new technologies. They are the ones who can remove uncertainty, establish protections, and create the legal clarity that transforms an exotic experiment into a mainstream utility.

Think back to the early internet. Its growth didn’t depend solely on engineers or entrepreneurs. It accelerated when legal frameworks around e-commerce, data privacy, and intellectual property took shape. Trust followed law.

The same will happen with crypto. A new generation of law graduates — crypto-native, educated about decentralized systems, and equipped to integrate that knowledge into regulatory structures — will set the stage for mass adoption. They’ll cut through today’s regulatory fragmentation, establish standards, and help craft the narratives that make ordinary citizens feel safe and included.

A problem of literacy

The urgency is clear because crypto literacy remains dangerously low. According to Crypto Literacy, only 57% of respondents globally are able to pass the basic crypto knowledge test. That’s despite years of media coverage, bull markets, and headline-making events.

Without basic literacy, people won’t trust the technology. Worse, they’ll remain vulnerable to scams, misinformation, and disillusionment. Adoption cannot scale sustainably if the average person sees crypto as a black box.

Yet, the picture isn’t entirely bleak. Awareness is rising. Universities are including crypto in courses far outside computer science — from economics to law to international relations. And mainstream media coverage, once dismissive or sensational, is slowly becoming more nuanced.

Shifting the discourse

The discourse around crypto is what matters most right now. If it remains framed as exotic, it risks alienating the very people it needs to include. Exoticism makes crypto seem like a hobby for the technical elite, the wealthy, or the reckless gambler.

But when crypto is framed as infrastructure — the next layer of the digital economy — it becomes approachable. We don’t talk about the internet as an exotic tool anymore. It’s a utility, as ordinary as electricity. That’s the narrative shift crypto needs.

Universities, businesses, and policymakers all have roles to play in this. Developers will build. Executives will integrate. But lawyers will normalize. They’ll make the language of crypto part of everyday governance, contracts, and compliance. That’s when the technology stops being strange and starts being simply… there.

The road ahead

Mass adoption is not about everyone knowing how to code a smart contract. It’s about crypto becoming invisible — part of the background fabric of daily life. Like the internet, most people will never understand how it works, but they’ll rely on it every day.

That future is coming, but only if we shift the discourse today. Universities must broaden access. Businesses must prepare for integration. And policymakers must bring clarity. Crypto doesn’t need to be exoticized to be exciting. It needs to be normalized to be transformative.

When we stop asking, “Who really understands how this works?” and start treating crypto as ordinary infrastructure, that’s when mass adoption will finally arrive.

Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-should-be-talked-about-like-the-internet/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7047-3.78%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.028-4.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Partager
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.14%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Partager
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7047-3.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.11897-8.66%
MAY
MAY$0.03767-2.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?