Crypto staking ETF launch strategy prioritizes centralized partners over immediate DeFi adoption

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 05:16
DeFi
DEFI$0.001648-4.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018986-5.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011943-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04505-5.47%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5147-8.95%

Crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers are likely to partner with centralized staking providers following approval, but will eventually pivot to decentralized protocols as regulatory frameworks mature.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Aug. 5 statement that liquid staking activities and staking receipt tokens do not constitute securities offerings removed the final regulatory hurdle for staking-enabled crypto ETFs.

As a result, VanEck and Jito filed for a Solana liquid staking ETF on Aug. 22, representing months of regulatory outreach that began with SEC meetings in February.

The partnership joins Canary Capital and Marinade among issuers partnering directly with liquid staking protocols, while Canary amended its Solana ETF filing in May to name Marinade Select as its staking provider. However, these two might be the exception.

Max Shannon, senior research associate at Bitwise, expects most issuers will start with centralized providers due to clearer compliance frameworks and legal accountability structures.

In a note, he said:

However, Shannon anticipates a gradual shift toward hybrid or direct DeFi integrations as regulatory environments mature.

Sid Powell, CEO and co-founder at Maple Finance, echoed Shannon’s remarks. He predicted that ETF issuers would initially work with established custodians like Coinbase or Fidelity for operational simplicity, but he stressed that these custodians are building bridges into DeFi protocols.

Powell assessed via a note:

Misha Putiatin, co-founder of Symbiotic, views the distinction between centralized and decentralized as less critical than revenue diversification opportunities.

According to a note shared by Putiatin:

He cited strong decentralized options that already compete effectively in compliance, traditional finance integration, and performance metrics.

Impacts for DeFi

Powell expects institutional validation to transform liquid staking protocols from experimental DeFi infrastructure into core financial architecture:

Yet, Shannon warns that concentration risk could emerge if flows concentrate in one or two protocols, potentially attracting closer regulatory oversight.

Nevertheless, he expects even small ETF allocations could massively boost total value locked, strengthening liquidity and utility of liquid staking tokens.

Lastly, Putiatin believes that the interaction between ETF issuers and DeFi protocols could reshape yield structures. He noted that this movement opens the door to more active strategies that demand crypto native expertise far beyond traditional capital allocation.

Market players see the regulatory clarity positioning staking ETFs to capture institutional capital that has waited on regulatory sidelines while preserving compliance requirements through established custodial relationships.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-staking-etf-launch-strategy-prioritizes-centralized-partners-over-immediate-defi-adoption/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase