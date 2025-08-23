Crypto Strategist Sounds The Alarm: Bitcoin Surge Could Clash With Fed Reserve Goals

Bitcoin slipped on Friday after a brief run higher, and some market watchers say the move could force a policymaker response. Based on reports, Bitcoin was trading at about $113,240, down 3.4%, on August 22, 2025.

Crypto Analyst Flags Inflation Risk

According to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone, the simultaneous rise in equities, Treasury yields, gold and Bitcoin looks unstable and could push inflation higher if it continues.

He warned that stronger risk-asset gains might nudge the Federal Reserve toward tighter policy, not easing, which would be the opposite of calls from US President Donald Trump to loosen policy this year.

Reports have noted that Bitcoin fell from a local high of $120,050 to roughly $112,990, a decline of about 6% since last Friday, and that the crypto lost just over $1,000 in a few hours during the move.

Price Action And Market Moves

Markets reacted quickly. Some traders booked profits after the spike, and others trimmed positions ahead of key Fed commentary at Jackson Hole.

The pullback was not extreme by historical standards, but it shows how quickly sentiment can change. Markets have been watching Treasury yields and Powell’s comments closely, since those signals help decide whether risk assets will keep drawing fresh money.

What The Numbers Mean For Investors

Based on reports, the recent fall understates how much volatility persists in crypto. A 6% move in a few days is normal for Bitcoin’s history, yet it still matters for big holders and funds that move money in and out quickly.

Some support levels around $112,000 were being watched by crypto tacticians, while traders said downside protection would likely be tested if yields continue higher.

Analysts’ Price Targets

Analysts are split on where Bitcoin goes from here. Bernstein strategists, for example, have floated a scenario where Bitcoin could climb as high as $200,000 within months if certain on-chain flows and institutional demand persist.

Other market players see a more modest path, with some guessing at a peak near $140,000 to $150,000 as the most realistic upside in the near term.

At the same time, veteran voices like McGlone warn that downside scenarios remain possible if the Fed tightens.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView