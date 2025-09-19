Crypto Task Force Continues Regulatory Talks On The Road Series

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/19 05:13

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing to take its regulatory discussions around the U.S. as it attempts to chip away at developing clear crypto regulations.

The SEC Continues Crypto Regulatory Tour

“Crypto Task Force: On The Road” stopped in Chicago on Monday to hear from several digital asset project founders and connect with blockchain industry participants as a whole.

“The Crypto Task Force wants to hear from those who weren’t able to travel for the roundtables, and from voices that may have been historically underrepresented in other policymaking efforts,” the Crypto Task Force’s section on the SEC’s website reads.

“The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching impact, so it wants to ensure that outreach is as comprehensive as possible,” the webpage continues.

Commissioner Hester Peirce Spearheads Crypto Task Force Efforts

The Crypto Task Force’s latest discussion event in Illinois comes shortly after the federal regulator made stops in Dallas, Boston and Berkeley, California.

Commissioner Hester Peirce and members of the task force are looking to connect with “representatives of crypto-related projects that have 10 or fewer employees and are less than two years old” during the events, per the SEC website.

Speakers at the Crypto Task Force’s Chicago event included Term Finance founder Billy Welch, FAIR founder Conner Murphy and more.

Established in January 2025, the Crypto Task Force was launched to lead the SEC on a “sensible regulatory path that respects the bounds of the law” following its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the crypto industry.

“Clarity regarding who must register, and practical solutions for those seeking to register, have been elusive,” a January 2025 press release from the SEC states.

“The result has been confusion about what is legal, which creates an environment hostile to innovation and conducive to fraud,” the federal regulator adds. “The SEC can do better.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24994+5.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+1.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.16+0.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009112-4.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01731+1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-0.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003889-2.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight