Crypto Tennis Betting: Sites That Accept TRX & DASH in 2025

Tennis is one of the most popular sports for live betting. With matches running year-round across the ATP, WTA, Davis Cup, and Grand Slams, crypto users in 2025 are increasingly choosing platforms that allow wagering with TRON (TRX) and Dash (DASH). These tokens bring speed, low transaction fees, and privacy—making them perfect for fast in-play betting and instant payouts.
Below, we highlight the best crypto sportsbooks where you can bet on tennis with TRX and DASH in 2025, all without KYC delays.
TRX (TRON): Designed for fast, low-cost transactions, TRON is excellent for live tennis betting where every second counts.
DASH: Built for privacy and instant settlement, Dash allows quick deposits and withdrawals, ideal for bettors who value discretion.
Both tokens offer borderless access, letting you bet globally without banks or credit cards.
Platform
TRX & DASH Support
No KYC
Standout Feature
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Fully decentralized, audited by CertiK
BC.Games
Yes
Yes*
Bonuses, faucet, social betting
Stake
Yes
Partial
Licensed, trusted global brand
BetFury
Yes
Yes*
Staking + sportsbook hybrid
Vave
Yes
Yes*
Fast mobile-first interface
*KYC may apply to flagged or large withdrawals
Dexsport.io is a Web3-native sportsbook and casino that supports TRX, DASH, BTC, ETH, USDT, and 30+ other tokens. It offers deep tennis markets across ATP, WTA, and ITF tournaments with no KYC and instant payouts.
Highlights:
Great variety of markets per tennis match: match winner, set scores, aces, total games
TRX and DASH supported directly across multiple chains
Wallet-based login via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram
Public bet desk for transparent outcomes
Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic
Weekly cashback, freebets, and Turbo Combo boosts
Pre-match odds are quite competitive, with average margins of 4–6%. Users can also boost their odds without increasing risk by utilizing special features such as Turbo Combos and Bonus Express.
Best for: Bettors who want complete privacy and multi-chain flexibility.
BC.Games covers all major tennis tournaments, supporting TRX and DASH alongside BTC, ETH, and stablecoins. It’s bonus-heavy, offering daily rewards and rakeback.
Key Features:
In-play betting on ATP, WTA, and Challenger tours
Accepts TRX natively and DASH via swaps
Social features, chatrooms, and active community
Faucet, loyalty tiers, and task bonuses
Minimal KYC for most users
Best for: Players who like bonuses, gamification, and social betting.
Stake is a regulated, trusted brand that has expanded its tennis betting markets to include TRX and DASH deposits. It covers Grand Slams, ATP 1000, WTA 500, and more.
Why Stake Works:
Licensed and global reputation
Offers TRX and DASH along with BTC, ETH, and USDT
Deep tennis markets including live props and set-by-set odds
VIP loyalty perks, reload bonuses
May require KYC in regulated regions
Best for: Those who want reputation and licensing with crypto support.
BetFury blends casino, sportsbook, and DeFi mechanics, supporting TRX, DASH, BTC, BNB, and more. Tennis fans can wager while also earning passive income via staking.
Notables:
Wide tennis coverage across ATP/WTA
No KYC for regular use
Cashback, missions, and loyalty tiers
Staking rewards with BFG tokens
Best for: Users who want to bet and earn simultaneously.
Vave is a newer platform that prioritizes speed and simplicity. It supports TRX and DASH along with major cryptos.
What You Get:
Pre-match and live tennis betting
Smooth mobile-first interface
Weekly reload bonuses and promotions
Minimal KYC enforcement
Best for: Players who want a streamlined betting experience with TRX/DASH deposits.
Tennis is perfect for crypto betting because of its year-round action, live in-play odds, and global fanbase. Platforms that accept TRX and DASH bring extra speed and privacy to the experience.
Dexsport is the clear leader for KYC-free tennis betting with TRX/DASH.
BC.Games and BetFury add community rewards and staking mechanics.
Stake delivers licensed trust, while Vave is ideal for fast mobile users.
With TRX and DASH, betting on tennis in 2025 is faster, cheaper, and more private than ever.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.