Crypto Tennis Betting: Sites That Accept TRX & DASH in 2025

Cryptodaily
2025/08/31
Tennis is one of the most popular sports for live betting. With matches running year-round across the ATP, WTA, Davis Cup, and Grand Slams, crypto users in 2025 are increasingly choosing platforms that allow wagering with TRON (TRX) and Dash (DASH). These tokens bring speed, low transaction fees, and privacy—making them perfect for fast in-play betting and instant payouts.

Below, we highlight the best crypto sportsbooks where you can bet on tennis with TRX and DASH in 2025, all without KYC delays. 

Why Bet on Tennis With TRX and DASH?

  • TRX (TRON): Designed for fast, low-cost transactions, TRON is excellent for live tennis betting where every second counts.

  • DASH: Built for privacy and instant settlement, Dash allows quick deposits and withdrawals, ideal for bettors who value discretion.

  • Both tokens offer borderless access, letting you bet globally without banks or credit cards.

Best Crypto Sportsbooks for Tennis Betting

Platform

TRX & DASH Support

No KYC

Standout Feature

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Fully decentralized, audited by CertiK

BC.Games

Yes

Yes*

Bonuses, faucet, social betting

Stake

Yes

Partial

Licensed, trusted global brand

BetFury

Yes

Yes*

Staking + sportsbook hybrid

Vave

Yes

Yes*

Fast mobile-first interface

*KYC may apply to flagged or large withdrawals

1. Dexsport — Best KYC-Free Tennis Betting With TRX & DASH

Dexsport.io is a Web3-native sportsbook and casino that supports TRX, DASH, BTC, ETH, USDT, and 30+ other tokens. It offers deep tennis markets across ATP, WTA, and ITF tournaments with no KYC and instant payouts.

Highlights:

  • Great variety of markets per tennis match: match winner, set scores, aces, total games

  • TRX and DASH supported directly across multiple chains

  • Wallet-based login via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram

  • Public bet desk for transparent outcomes

  • Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic

  • Weekly cashback, freebets, and Turbo Combo boosts

Pre-match odds are quite competitive, with average margins of 4–6%. Users can also boost their odds without increasing risk by utilizing special features such as Turbo Combos and Bonus Express.

Best for: Bettors who want complete privacy and multi-chain flexibility.

2. BC.Games — Community Casino With TRX & DASH Betting

BC.Games covers all major tennis tournaments, supporting TRX and DASH alongside BTC, ETH, and stablecoins. It’s bonus-heavy, offering daily rewards and rakeback.

Key Features:

  • In-play betting on ATP, WTA, and Challenger tours

  • Accepts TRX natively and DASH via swaps

  • Social features, chatrooms, and active community

  • Faucet, loyalty tiers, and task bonuses

  • Minimal KYC for most users

Best for: Players who like bonuses, gamification, and social betting.

3. Stake — Licensed Platform With BTC, SOL, TRX, DASH Support

Stake is a regulated, trusted brand that has expanded its tennis betting markets to include TRX and DASH deposits. It covers Grand Slams, ATP 1000, WTA 500, and more.

Why Stake Works:

  • Licensed and global reputation

  • Offers TRX and DASH along with BTC, ETH, and USDT

  • Deep tennis markets including live props and set-by-set odds

  • VIP loyalty perks, reload bonuses

  • May require KYC in regulated regions

Best for: Those who want reputation and licensing with crypto support.

4. BetFury — Casino + Tennis Betting With TRX/DASH Integration

BetFury blends casino, sportsbook, and DeFi mechanics, supporting TRX, DASH, BTC, BNB, and more. Tennis fans can wager while also earning passive income via staking.

Notables:

  • Wide tennis coverage across ATP/WTA

  • No KYC for regular use

  • Cashback, missions, and loyalty tiers

  • Staking rewards with BFG tokens

Best for: Users who want to bet and earn simultaneously.

5. Vave — Fast Tennis Betting With Clean UX

Vave is a newer platform that prioritizes speed and simplicity. It supports TRX and DASH along with major cryptos.

What You Get:

  • Pre-match and live tennis betting

  • Smooth mobile-first interface

  • Weekly reload bonuses and promotions

  • Minimal KYC enforcement

Best for: Players who want a streamlined betting experience with TRX/DASH deposits.

Final Thoughts

Tennis is perfect for crypto betting because of its year-round action, live in-play odds, and global fanbase. Platforms that accept TRX and DASH bring extra speed and privacy to the experience.

  • Dexsport is the clear leader for KYC-free tennis betting with TRX/DASH.

  • BC.Games and BetFury add community rewards and staking mechanics.

  • Stake delivers licensed trust, while Vave is ideal for fast mobile users.

With TRX and DASH, betting on tennis in 2025 is faster, cheaper, and more private than ever.

FAQ Section

  • Which sites let me bet on tennis with TRX and DASH?Top platforms include Dexsport, BC.Games, Stake, BetFury, and Vave—all of which support TRX and DASH deposits for tennis betting.
  • Is betting with TRX and DASH anonymous?Yes. Platforms like Dexsport and TrustDice offer completely KYC-free betting, letting you deposit and withdraw using just a wallet. Some sites like Stake may require KYC for large withdrawals.
  • Can I bet live on tennis matches with TRX/DASH?Absolutely. All of the sites listed offer in-play tennis betting, covering ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, and Challenger events. With TRX and DASH, deposits are fast enough to fund bets mid-match.
  • Are payouts fast when using TRX and DASH?Yes. TRX and DASH both process transactions in seconds, making withdrawals much faster than with traditional fiat methods.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

