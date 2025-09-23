Crypto Treasury Activity Surges as DATCOs Expand Holdings

Strive adds thousands of Bitcoin, while BitMine Immersion surpasses 2% of the ETH supply.

Crypto treasury activity surged on Monday, Sept. 22, as digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs) expanded holdings and new entrants entered the market

Asset manager Strive added over 5,800 BTC to its treasury, while Ethereum-focused BitMine Immersion now holds more than 2% of ETH’s total circulating supply. Meanwhile, Amber Premium and Fragmetric Labs revealed they are expanding their corporate digital asset operations.

These developments underscore the growing trend of corporate adoption of cryptocurrency, as DATCOs increasingly treat digital assets like BTC, ETH, and Solana (SOL) as long-term treasury investments.

Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific

Strive Inc., which trades under the ticker ASST, on Monday announced an all-stock transaction to acquire Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR), according to a press release. Semler is a Bitcoin treasury company that currently holds 5,021 BTC valued at around $451 million, per CoinGecko.

As part of the deal, Semler shareholders will receive 21.04 shares of Strive Class A common stock for each Semler share. The acquisition is part of Strive’s strategy to expand its crypto holdings and consolidate its Nasdaq listing following a prior merger with Asset Entities.

Following the news, ASST is trading at $3.93, down nearly 9% on the day. SMLR is currently changing hands at $32.08, up 9.94% over the same time frame.

Strive also revealed today that it added 5,816 BTC to its treasury at an average of $116,047 per coin, for a total of $675 million, including fees. This brings Strive’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC, or $664.5 million at Bitcoin’s current price of around $112,000.

BitMine Immersion Expands Ethereum Holdings

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) also announced earlier today that it now holds more than 2.4 million ETH, meaning it has surpassed 2% of the total Ethereum circulating supply – which currently stands at around 120.7 million ETH.

Along with ETH, the company also holds 192 Bitcoin, a $175 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and $345 million in cash, totaling $11.4 billion in crypto and cash.

BitMine has stated its goal is to accumulate 5% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply. ETH is currently trading at $4,172, down 7% on the day.

Amber Premium Enters DAT Sector

In other news, Amber Premium (NASDAQ: AMBR) today launched a strategic initiative in the DAT sector to offer a consolidated platform with consulting, trading, custody, financing, and compliance services for institutional clients.

The company is targeting publicly listed firms managing digital assets, a market that currently includes 179 companies holding over $110 billion in Bitcoin, according to the press release.

Vicky Wang, President of Amber Premium, said the services bring “everything under one roof—from basic trading to complex structured products. Instead of clients having to coordinate between different providers, we handle the entire process with consistent compliance and security standards.”

AMBR is currently trading at $4.30, up 9.14% today.

Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp. Launch Solana DAT in Korea

Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) also revealed plans today to launch Korea’s first Solana-focused DAT through the acquisition of an unnamed publicly listed Korean company.

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) is one of the largest publicly traded companies focused on Solana, holding around 2,095,748 SOL, totaling $226.9 million. Just last week, the company acquired $15 million worth of SOL.