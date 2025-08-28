Crypto update: US stablecoin law prompts China to accelerate its own plans

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 11:29
U
U$0.0095-16.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018245-5.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.45747-4.51%
  • China’s stablecoin push is a defensive move against US dollar dominance.
  • The US GENIUS Act is the key trigger for Beijing’s recent policy shift.
  • The experiment will be limited to offshore markets like Hong Kong.

A seismic shift is underway in Beijing. The Chinese government, long a staunch opponent of private cryptocurrencies, is now being forced to reluctantly enter the stablecoin arena.

But this is not a newfound love for digital assets; it is a calculated and defensive masterstroke in the escalating global war for currency supremacy—a direct response to a power play from Washington that threatens to cement the US dollar’s dominance for a generation to come.

The Washington wake-up call

The trigger for this dramatic pivot, according to industry leaders, was the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, a landmark piece of legislation that formally integrates dollar-pegged tokens into the architecture of global finance.

Animoca Group president Evan Auyang told CoinDesk the law is “pressuring China to act a lot faster,” forcing a fundamental rethink in Beijing.

Suddenly, stablecoins were no longer viewed as speculative instruments, but as essential infrastructure for global trade and settlement.

Now, Reuters reports that China’s State Council is reviewing a roadmap for yuan-backed stablecoins, a move that signals a profound strategic realignment.

A tale of two currencies: the global edge of a stablecoin

This new direction represents a significant departure from China’s initial strategy, which focused exclusively on its own Central Bank Digital Currency, the e-CNY.

According to Dr. Vera Yuen of Hong Kong University’s Business School, the government initially prioritized the e-CNY because it offered what Beijing values most: control, traceability, and profit.

But as Dr. Yuen told CoinDesk, the e-CNY has a critical weakness: it was built for domestic use.

“For international use of CBDCs, there is a big problem of interoperability of different systems. Stablecoins are designed to be used internationally, so it can be a better option for cross-border transactions,” she said.

This realization has forced China to adopt a dual-pronged approach.

“Focusing on stablecoins allows China to respond proactively to global regulatory debates and technological advances, ensuring it remains competitive and prepared as the digital currency landscape evolves,” Yuen continued.

An offshore experiment, a domestic cage

This is not, however, an open embrace.

China’s notoriously strict capital controls mean this stablecoin experiment will be carefully ring-fenced, taking place almost entirely offshore with Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime serving as the primary testing ground.

This creates a fundamental paradox: China wants to project its currency’s power globally, but its unwillingness to loosen its grip at home creates a major hurdle.

“This would limit the issuance of offshore renminbi stablecoins, constraining its attractiveness as a means of payment,” Yuen warned, highlighting the narrow runway for this international push.

The Asian arms race

China is not acting in a vacuum. A broader financial arms race is heating up across Asia as nations scramble to avoid being left behind by dollar-pegged digital finance.

In Japan, financial giant Monex Group is preparing to issue a yen-backed stablecoin tied to government bonds.

But unlike China’s offshore-only approach, Japanese regulators are laying the groundwork for stablecoins to circulate domestically, a sign of a more open and integrated strategy.

For now, Beijing’s move looks less like a replacement for the e-CNY and more like a cautious and necessary complement—a strategic tool to extend the yuan’s influence abroad without sacrificing an ounce of control at home.

How markets are moving:

  1. BTC: Bitcoin held firm at $111,000 as the market reacted positively to strong earnings from the tech bellwether Nvidia.
  2. ETH: Ethereum is trading at $4,500, with historical data showing that a green August often sets the stage for a 60 percent rally into year-end, though this typically follows a dip in the historically weak month of September.
  3. Gold: Gold traded Wednesday at $3,443 per ounce, a 1.6 percent jump from Tuesday’s close, extending its impressive 37 percent year-over-year rally.
Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/us-stablecoin-law-prompts-china-to-accelerate-its-own-plans/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Partager
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Partager
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon