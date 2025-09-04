Crypto update: Why Bitcoin is stalling while Ethereum eyes a breakout

Par : Coin Journal
2025/09/04 11:29
Major
MAJOR$0.15241+0.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
  • A major split is emerging between Bitcoin and Ethereum in the market.
  • Bitcoin is acting as a macro hedge, holding steady around $112,000.
  • Traders are actively positioning for upside in Ethereum, eyeing $5,000.

A profound and telling split has fractured the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin, the long-reigning king, has settled into a stoic holding pattern, a defensive fortress against the gathering storms of macroeconomic uncertainty.

But the real action, the aggressive positioning for explosive growth, is happening in a different court.

A great rotation is underway, and traders are increasingly placing their bets on a new champion to lead the charge into September: Ethereum.

The fortress: Bitcoin as a macro hedge

Bitcoin is currently stuck in consolidation, trading near $112,000. But its lack of upward momentum is, paradoxically, part of its emerging narrative.

It is increasingly being treated not as a speculative growth asset, but as a steady macro hedge, a digital counterpart to gold.

This view is being driven by the deep uncertainty emanating from Washington.

In a recent note, QCP Capital wrote that persistent doubts about the Federal Reserve’s independence are keeping risk premiums elevated, a dynamic that weakens the dollar and directly supports hedges like Bitcoin and gold.

The options market tells a similar story of defense.

Flowdesk reported muted implied volatility in Bitcoin, suggesting traders are positioning for stability, not a breakout.

The skew remains negative, meaning puts are expensive—a clear sign that the market is paying a premium for downside protection.

The spearhead: Ethereum as the engine of ascent

While Bitcoin holds the defensive line, Ethereum is being positioned as the market’s spearhead. This is where traders see the real potential for a September breakout.

The data is clear: ETH risk reversals have recovered sharply from their recent selloff, indicating a renewed and aggressive demand for upside exposure.

Prediction markets are validating this theme with real-money bets. Polymarket sentiment shows traders expect Bitcoin to remain capped near $120,000, while giving Ethereum a strong chance of breaking the coveted $5,000 mark.

This view is consistent with its powerful 20 percent rally over the past month and the surging institutional interest being funneled through ETF inflows.

The widening rebellion

This rotation is not just a two-horse race. The renewed appetite for risk is broadening, with capital flowing into a wider array of altcoins. Solana (SOL) options have seen a surge in activity, with flows heavily skewed to the upside.

At the same time, spot activity has rotated into so-called “ETH beta” names like AAVE and AERO, as well as “SOL betas” like RAY and DRIFT.

This is a crucial sign that market breadth is improving, as conviction spreads beyond the majors.

The market is sending a clear, if complex, signal. The macro chaos is reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a hedge against inflation and institutional decay.

But the momentum, the capital flows, and the speculative energy are all gathering in the court of its challenger.

The stage is set for a fascinating and potentially volatile September, where the fortress and the spearhead will finally have their mettle tested.

Market updates:

BTC: Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase around the $110,000–$112,000 range, marked by waning short‑term volatility.

ETH: ETH is trading near $4,400. Its rally is being fuelled by surging institutional interest, especially via ETF inflows, and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade.

Gold: Gold is trading around record highs, propelled by expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut (markets now price in about a 92% chance), weakening confidence in Fed independence, and increased demand from conviction buyers like ETFs and central banks.

The post Crypto update: Why Bitcoin is stalling while Ethereum eyes a breakout appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,628.7-0.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,367.71+1.02%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09924+0.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2178+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen—allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Goudprijs bereikt ATH: wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? De goudprijs brak door naar een nieuw all-time high. Analisten vragen zich af of dit ook extra kapitaal naar Bitcoin kan trekken als digitaal alternatief voor goud. Wall Street-giganten omarmen Bitcoin en Ethereum Steeds meer grote financiële instellingen op Wall Street openen de deuren voor BTC en ETH. Het bevestigt de toenemende integratie van crypto in de traditionele financiële wereld. Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor zwakkere dollar en kiest voor Bitcoin Investeerder Ray Dalio ziet een dalende dollar op de lange termijn en positioneert zich daarom in Bitcoin. Zijn visie onderstreept de rol van BTC als bescherming tegen valutarisico. Pay with Crypto: PayPal breidt crypto-betalingen uit PayPal maakt het mogelijk om met crypto bij miljoenen webshops te betalen. Hiermee komt grootschalige adoptie van digitale valuta in het betalingsverkeer een stap dichterbij. CIMG koopt 500 Bitcoin na $55 miljoen aandelenverkoop Het investeringsfonds CIMG verkocht aandelen en zette de opbrengst om in 500 BTC. Deze zet toont dat steeds meer bedrijven hun reserves diversifiëren richting Bitcoin. Strategy koopt $357 miljoen aan Bitcoin tijdens koersdaling Strategy greep de recente dip aan om voor honderden miljoenen extra Bitcoin te kopen. Dit illustreert de institutionele overtuiging in BTC op lange termijn. Treasury neemt Bitcoin Amsterdam over Het Nederlandse bedrijf Treasury wil uitgroeien tot het grootste Bitcoin-treasurybedrijf van Europa en verstevigt zijn positie met de overname van Bitcoin Amsterdam. Metaplanet bereikt 20.000 BTC na nieuwe aankoop Metaplanet voegde nog eens 112 miljoen dollar aan Bitcoin toe en bracht zijn totaal naar 20.000 BTC. Ondanks koersdruk blijft het bedrijf agressief accumuleren. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,628.7-0.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.01113+0.58%
MetYa
MET$0.2431-0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul