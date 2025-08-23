Crypto VC Funding: DigiFT secures $11m, Irys bags $10m

The week of August 17-23, 2025, recorded $63.77 million in crypto funding across 13 projects, with DigiFT’s $11 million strategic round leading.
Summary
- Crypto funding hit $63.7 million across 13 projects, down from $1.5 billion last week
- DigiFT led with $11 million, as Irys and Block Earner raised $10 million and $8 million
- Smaller rounds included DecentralGPT, Overtake, LO:TECH, and Legion
Multi-chain and cross-ecosystem projects dominated this week’s funding as per Crypto Fundraising data.
Here’s a detailed overview of this week’s crypto funding activity:
DigiFT
- DigiFT raised $11 million in a Strategic round
- Investors include SBI Holdings, Mirana Ventures, and Offchain Labs
- DigiFT has raised a total of $21.5 million
- The project is a regulated DeFi exchange
Irys
- Irys secured $10 million in a Series A round
- The investment was backed by CoinFund, Hypersphere, and Tykhe Ventures
- The datachain platform raised a total of $18.7 million
Block Earner
- Raised $8 million in a Series A round
- Fully diluted valuation of $75 million
- Block Earner is a web3 fintech platform
- Investors include Titan Fund and Haun Ventures
- The project has raised a total of $14.4 million
Projects < $8 Million
- Cointel raised $7.4 million in an unknown round
- DecentralGPT bagged $7 million in an unknown round
- Overtake took home $7 million in an unknown round
- LO:TECH raised $5 million in a Seed round
- Legion bagged $5 million in a Seed round
- o1 exchange raised $4.2 million in an unknown round
- LYS Labs raised $4 million in a Seed round
- Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) raised $2.57 million in an unknown round
- Loop Crypto bagged $2 million in a Strategic round
- Vanish raised $1 million in a pre-seed round
There is a notable drop in VC funding this week in comparison to last week’s nearly $1.5 billion. Read our last week’s coverage here.