Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing

Latin America is cementing its role as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption. Trading volumes in the region surged ninefold between 2021 and 2024, reaching $27 billion in 2025, according to a recent Dune Analytics report. Stablecoins dominate, accounting for over 90% of exchange activity, with real- and peso-pegged tokens growing at triple-digit rates.

But while adoption accelerates, an unexpected paradox is emerging: crypto media visibility is shrinking just when users need it most. A new Q2 2025 report from Outset PR highlights this divide, showing that while millions in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico increasingly rely on digital assets for payments, savings, and remittances, the region’s crypto-native outlets are losing readers at an alarming pace.

Adoption on the Rise

For people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and beyond, stablecoins offer something local currencies often can’t: reliability. More than 90 percent of exchange activity in the region now runs through dollar-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC.

Local versions are catching on too. Real-pegged stablecoins in Brazil have grown more than sixfold in just a year, while peso-linked tokens in Mexico have expanded at a pace few expected. These tokens aren’t just traded on exchanges—they’re being used for salaries, remittances, and everyday payments.

Apps like Picnic, Exa, and BlindPay are making this even easier by evolving into crypto-native neobanks. Instead of existing in a separate world, crypto now blends into daily financial life, with balances, savings, and spending options available in a single app.

Crypto Media in Retreat

While adoption is climbing, the media covering crypto in the region is shrinking. Outset PR’s latest report shows that crypto-native outlets lost more than half their traffic in Q2 2025, dropping from nearly 18 million visits to just over 8 million.

By contrast, mainstream publishers—large news sites that cover crypto as one topic among many—actually grew their traffic by almost 20 million visits in the same period.

The contrast is stark. A small minority of crypto-focused sites managed to grow by localizing content and leaning on search optimization. But most are fading. CriptoNoticias has become the clear leader, pulling in 1.35 million visits per month, while other outlets like Cointelegraph Brasil and Livecoins are seeing steady declines. Just one quarter ago, six sites in the region had more than 400,000 monthly visits and were referred to tier 1. Now, only one remains at that level.

Source: outsetpr.io

Why the Disconnect Matters

This creates a paradox: more people are using crypto, but fewer are learning about it through crypto-native media. And that matters. Adoption doesn’t automatically translate into understanding. According to surveys, only about a third of Latin Americans consider crypto transactions secure. Without dedicated media to provide context, explain risks, and build trust, millions of new users are left navigating this space with limited knowledge.

Mainstream coverage is filling part of the gap, but it’s not the same. General news outlets tend to treat crypto as just one story among many. Specialized reporting, with consistent attention to detail and education, is what builds literacy in a fast-changing field. If those voices fade, the risk is that usage races ahead of awareness.

What Comes Next

Brazil is a perfect example of this two-speed reality. On one hand, stablecoins are booming, infrastructure is improving, and apps are turning crypto into something ordinary people can use every day. On the other, the outlets that could help explain what’s happening are struggling to stay visible.

The future of crypto in Latin America won’t just be defined by how many people adopt it. It will also depend on whether there’s a strong information layer that helps people use it wisely. Right now, adoption is racing ahead, but the media that supports understanding is falling behind. That gap could shape the region’s crypto story just as much as the technology itself.

