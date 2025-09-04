Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/04 18:09
RealLink
REAL$0.06047-0.16%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07686-5.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09867-1.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.06918+0.58%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21352+0.40%
XRP
XRP$2.8455-0.50%
  • XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model.
  • Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP.
  • XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support.

The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate.


In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact.


The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value.


Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized.


Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply


Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term.


Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably.


Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP

Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.”


The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments.


This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases.


XRP’s Institutional Advantage

Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows.


In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape.


Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use


The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1206-3.13%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Partager
The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NEAR
NEAR$2.411-1.95%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/04 18:22
Partager
Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Ukraine’s parliament passed the first reading of its crypto legalization bill with 246 votes, establishing a 23% combined tax rate on virtual asset profits while addressing critical regulatory gaps that have enabled billions in illicit flows. The legislation proposes an 18% personal income tax plus 5% military levy on crypto gains, with preferential 5% rates for fiat conversions during the first year of implementation. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed the bill’s passage but noted significant changes expected before the second reading. The regulatory authority remains undetermined between the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, while implementation details require further parliamentary approval. The vote comes as Ukraine faces estimated losses of at least $10 billion in stolen funds and tax revenue due to insufficient crypto regulation, according to the Royal United Services Institute. Over-the-counter markets and wartime vulnerabilities have transformed the country into a growing hub for money laundering and cyber-enabled crime. Wartime Financial Vulnerabilities Drive Regulatory Urgency RUSI warned that without urgent reforms, Ukraine risks further exploitation of its financial system while losing vital tax revenue. The security think tank identified Ukraine-specific risks associated with OTC activities, its role as a threat hub, and the role of crypto in funding the procurement of sanctioned components for Russian military operations. Despite adopting virtual asset legislation in early 2022, Ukraine has failed to implement the framework due to the absence of tax provisions. Under EU accession requirements, the country must align crypto rules with European standards by the end of 2025 or face potential Financial Action Task Force status downgrades. Domestic criminal networks exploit vulnerable citizens through “money mule” schemes costing an estimated $24 million monthly. These operations offer as little as $120 for individuals to launder money through their bank accounts, while Telegram-based drug trafficking operations accept crypto payments. Russian-linked crypto laundering activities also spread beyond Ukraine through networks in Kyrgyzstan and other regional jurisdictions. UK and US sanctions targeted networks tied to rouble-pegged stablecoin A7A5 and exchanges suspected of continuing sanctioned Garantex operations after the March 2025 law enforcement disruption. Kyrgyzstan’s transformation into a crypto hub following its January 2022 virtual asset law enabled Russian sanctions evasion efforts. Licensed crypto activity surged to $4.2 billion in 2024 while numerous shell entities reused addresses and contact information, facilitating transactions for sanctioned Russian paramilitary organizations. TRM Labs analysis revealed coordination between disrupted Garantex operations and new Kyrgyz-registered entities like Grinex and Meer. These platforms exhibited similar transaction patterns while facilitating withdrawals using Russian stablecoin A7A5. Global Tax Competition Intensifies as Crypto Revenue Potential Emerges Ukraine’s proposed military levy helps fund its defense efforts while developing comprehensive taxation frameworks based on international examples. The legislation includes preferential rates for specific categories alongside standard income tax applications to virtual asset profits. Parliament previously introduced draft legislation allowing the National Bank of Ukraine to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in national reserves. The proposal would authorize the central bank’s discretion over digital asset allocation timing, methods, and volumes, without mandating crypto investments. On the global stage, Thailand has recently implemented five-year personal income tax exemptions on crypto capital gains through licensed platforms, effective from January 2025 to December 2029. The government anticipates over 1 billion baht in additional tax revenue through indirect economic activity despite the exemption structure. Unlike Thailand, Japan’s crypto investors face income tax rates of up to 55% on profits, prompting industry association surveys to reveal that 84% of current holders would increase their purchases under a flat 20% capital gains taxation. The Japan Blockchain Association submitted reform petitions advocating capital gains treatment over current income tax classifications. In the United States, New York Assembly Member Phil Steck has also introduced a 0.2% excise tax on all digital asset transactions, aiming to generate revenue for upstate substance abuse prevention programs. The proposal places compliance responsibility on transaction facilitators, creating potential challenges for exchanges and DeFi protocols. Global authorities are advancing coordinated crypto tax enforcement through the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, which mandates automatic information exchange by 2027. Several G20 nations pledged adoption, while implementation remains uneven across jurisdictions with varying regulatory approaches
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/04 18:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Brian Armstrong admits firing engineers who didn’t adopt AI

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose