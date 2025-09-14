Crypto Whales Bought ONDO, MELANIA, and MYX This Week

This week saw a resurgence in new demand across the cryptocurrency market, with multiple assets recording notable gains.

The 5% uptick in the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization reflects this renewed appetite for digital assets. Riding on this momentum, large investors, referred to as whales, have taken advantage of the surge to increase their holdings in select altcoins.

ONDO

Ondo DAO’s native token, ONDO, is one of the top picks among crypto whales this week. On-chain data reveals that since September 5, large holders with wallets containing between 1 million and 10 million ONDO have accumulated 23.73 million tokens.

ONDO Whale Activity. Source: Santiment

This surge in whale demand, combined with broader market bullishness, has pushed ONDO’s value up by 21% over the past week.

If this buying momentum continues, ONDO could climb toward $1.135, reflecting renewed investor confidence and market strength.

ONDO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if demand stalls, the token may retrace some of its recent gains, potentially falling back to $1.014.

Official Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Meme coin MELANIA is another asset that has enjoyed some attention from crypto whales this week.

According to Nansen data, whale holdings of MELANIA have risen by nearly 4% over the past week, reflecting growing confidence among large investors.

MELANIA Whale Activity. Source: Nansen

This surge in whale activity has already contributed to MELANIA’s recent performance, helping the token climb nearly 10% in the past seven days.

Should buy-side pressure persist, MELANIA could extend its gains and rally toward $0.2237.

MELANIA Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if whale demand falters and buying activity slows, the token could face a pullback toward $0.19.

MYX Finance (MYX)

MYX has surged nearly 1,000% over the past week, fueled in part by growing whale activity. During this period, holders with wallets containing more than $1 million in MYX have increased their positions by 17%.44, bringing their total holdings to 855,419 tokens.

MYX Whale Activity. Source: Nansen

If these investors continue their accumulation, MYX could see its price climb above $14.95.

MYX Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if demand softens and buying activity slows, the token could face a pullback, with its price potentially dipping to $11.78.