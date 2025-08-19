Cryptocurrencies in Latin America: the Silent Revolution of Digital Payments

In Latin America, cryptocurrencies are rapidly transforming the financial daily life of millions of people.



It is no longer a passing trend or a tool for speculators: today, bitcoin and stablecoins represent a concrete response to the challenges of a region marked by inflation, currency volatility, and limited access to traditional banking services.



According to the report “The Money Level: LATAM Crypto 2025 Report”, cryptocurrencies have become a true tool of economic survival, used to save, send, and spend money in everyday life.

Four Pillars for Adoption

The analysis of the report focuses on four fundamental pillars that constitute the infrastructure of cryptocurrencies in the region: exchange, stablecoin, on/off-ramp, and payment apps.



These elements enable the practical use of cryptocurrencies for activities such as remittances, salaries, savings, and daily payments. The approach adopted by the authors of the report prioritizes verifiable onchain data, offering a transparent and detailed snapshot of real adoption.

Exchange: the Heart of Trading

Exchanges represent the main entry point for millions of Latin American users. In countries like Brazil, both institutional and retail flows are observed, with a growing participation of users who see in cryptocurrencies a reliable alternative to local currencies subject to strong fluctuations.

Stablecoin: Refuge from Inflation

In Venezuela and Argentina, stablecoin like USDT and USDC have become essential tools to protect savings from the erosion caused by inflation. Even though in Argentina inflation is showing signs of slowing down, the demand for stablecoin remains high, confirming their role as a “store of value” for the population.

On/Off-Ramp and Payment App

The on/off-ramp solutions and payment apps are simplifying access to cryptocurrencies, making the transition between traditional and digital money increasingly seamless. These applications are gaining ground thanks to simple and intuitive interfaces, breaking down technical barriers and allowing even less experienced users to benefit from blockchain technology.

Diversity of Use in LATAM Countries

The report highlights how the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America is anything but homogeneous. Each country presents different dynamics and motivations:

In Brazil, the market is characterized by a strong institutional presence and a growing retail activity. In Mexico, remittances represent the main driver of adoption, with millions of families receiving funds from abroad in digital form. In Venezuela and Argentina, the need to protect against inflation drives the population towards stablecoins.

This variety of usage models demonstrates that cryptocurrencies are responding to real and concrete needs, adapting to the specificities of each national context.

The Strength of the Community and Local Innovation

One of the most surprising aspects that emerged from the report is the strength of local communities that support the development and adoption of cryptocurrencies. In Latin America, the passion for digital innovation translates into a network of builders, developers, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create tailored solutions for the region.

According to Simón Puebla, Funding & BD Lead of Crecimiento, “crypto is built for emerging markets, and LATAM is the most evident proof: it solves real problems, communities support builders, and the demand for payments and savings is strong.” However, the region still needs a regulated tech hub that can serve as a reference point for crypto and AI startups.

Ethereum and Stablecoin: Protagonists of Adoption

The report highlights the central role of Ethereum and stablecoins in the Latin American ecosystem. These technologies are used daily to save, send, and spend money, with Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina leading a truly unprecedented wave of adoption.

Nathan, Devconnect Lead della Ethereum Foundation, highlights how onchain data provide a rare and valuable insight into how the crypto market actually works in LATAM. The Devconnect event, scheduled for November in Buenos Aires, will be an opportunity to connect the builders of the region with the global Ethereum community.

Onchain Data: From Theory to Practice

Historically, onchain data on Latin America has been scarce and fragmented. The report therefore represents a turning point, offering a solid foundation for data-driven strategies and decisions, both for local operators and international players.



Romina Sejas, Co Founder of ETH Kipu Foundation, hopes that this new transparency will inspire further research and local observers, strengthening regional understanding and facilitating the entry of new players into the market.

A Model for Global Adoption

According to Aaron Stanley, founder of the Brazil Crypto Report, Latin America represents the “ground zero” for the use of cryptocurrencies in 2025, offering a model replicable on a global level. The report shows how individuals and companies are already using real crypto products to meet their daily financial needs.

The Future: Simplicity and Accessibility

The real challenge for the future of crypto adoption in Latin America will be to make the user experience even simpler and more intuitive. Education remains important, but the real breakthrough will come with applications that abstract the technical complexity, allowing anyone to use the blockchain as a transparent, efficient, and accessible infrastructure.

Conclusion: The Crypto-Revolution is Already Reality

Latin America confirms itself as a laboratory of innovation for the adoption of cryptocurrencies. In a context marked by economic instability and distrust towards the traditional financial system, cryptocurrencies are becoming the invisible backbone that fuels concrete and daily solutions.



The report “The Level of Money: LATAM Crypto 2025 Report” offers a unique and detailed overview of this silent revolution, destined to redefine the future of digital payments not only in the region but around the world.