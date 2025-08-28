Cryptocurrency anti-fraud company Vaas completes approximately $370 million in seed round financing

PANews reported on August 28th that Brazilian cryptocurrency anti-fraud company Vaas has completed a 20 million reais (approximately $370 million) seed round of funding, led by Headline Asia and participated by ABSeed Ventures and Honey Island Capital. The funds will be used to expand its sales department and accelerate the development of artificial intelligence solutions focused on anti-fraud.

Vaas is a Brazilian startup focused on developing technology to combat financial fraud, primarily focusing on cryptocurrency transactions. The company has expanded its services to include combating Pix-related scams. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze the complete transaction history of cryptocurrency wallets to detect suspicious or unusual activity. In October 2023, Vaas announced the completion of a pre-seed funding round of approximately $2 million, led by ABSeed .