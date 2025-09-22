Cryptocurrency markets fell across the board today, with the Meme sector leading the decline, down nearly 6%.

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.
