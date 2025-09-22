PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.

Cryptocurrency markets fell across the board today, with the Meme sector leading the decline, down nearly 6%.

Par : PANews
2025/09/22 10:35
1
1$0.008903+3.78%
B
B$0.41502-15.02%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008866-3.39%
Solana
SOL$232.05-3.82%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,035.16-2.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002504-7.70%

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Cuts And Signals More, But Cryptos Barely Move the Dial

Fed Cuts And Signals More, But Cryptos Barely Move the Dial

The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points as widely anticipated. Policymakers believe three more cuts will stimulate the economy and lead to a jobs market resurgence but financial markets are skeptical.
Union
U$0.013009+5.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+0.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1233-3.21%
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 17:00
Partager
USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

The post USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC, the fully reserved stablecoin issued by Circle, is now live on the XDC Network (XDC), alongside Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2), according to announcements shared on September 17. The launch enables developers, institutions, and enterprises using the XDC Mainnet to access the world’s largest regulated stablecoin and take advantage of its liquidity for applications such as tokenized trade finance, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and enterprise payments. USDC is now LIVE on the XDC Network@USDC , a fully reserved and regulated stablecoin, is now natively supported on XDC. This integration brings powerful advantages:– Near instant settlement at low cost– Enhanced liquidity for DeFi protocols and XDC-based applications-… pic.twitter.com/3WADrKUyqt — XDC Network (@XDCNetwork) September 17, 2025 Expanding stablecoin access on XDC USDC operates with 1:1 capital efficiency and is used globally for payments, settlements, and liquidity provisioning.  With its integration on XDC, network participants can leverage the stablecoin’s regulated infrastructure alongside the network’s delegated proof-of-stake architecture, which provides near-instant transaction finality and low gas fees. The addition of CCTP V2 allows USDC to move natively across 15 supported blockchains without relying on wrapped or bridged tokens.  Key use cases and ecosystem impact USDC on XDC is expected to support a range of financial applications, including settling tokenized invoices and letters of credit in global trade finance, issuing and exchanging tokenized assets such as treasuries and private credit, and enabling low-cost, cross-border B2B transactions. Day-one partners of the integration include Fireblocks and SBI XDC Network APAC, as highlighted in the launch announcement. The XDC ecosystem currently includes more than 175 apps, protocols, and participants, according to the XDC Foundation. USDC currently has over $72.5 billion in circulation as of September 16, and with its addition, XDC joins the list of 26 blockchains supporting the stablecoin natively. Featured image via Shutterstock. …
NEAR
NEAR$2.974-4.71%
1
1$0.008874-5.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06179-1.63%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:23
Partager
MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

The post MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of MAGACOIN FINANCE has now crossed $14 million, sparking comparisons with the early days of Shiba Inu. Analysts argue that just as SHIB’s initial momentum led to historic highs, MAGACOIN FINANCE could follow a similar trajectory, with hourly price increases and growing whale activity making it a hot topic. MAGACOIN Presale Frenzy Crosses $14 Million Momentum around MAGACOIN FINANCE has reached a tipping point. With over thousands investors already on board, the altcoin is outpacing expectations. It has seen investment of over $14 million amid the ongoing rush. Unlike many projects that dip after an initial wave, MAGACOIN has shown a one-way climb, fueling urgency among traders. The presale structure adds further fuel. Early buyers gain the advantage of an increasing price model, where tokens get more expensive as each stage passes. With whales already positioning ahead of exchange listings, retail investors are rushing to secure allocations before liquidity events drive valuations higher. For many, this is being labeled the best crypto to buy in 2025 as the window to catch it early narrows. Lessons From Shiba Inu ICO Days The comparison to Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes from history. When SHIB launched in mid-2020, its creator Ryoshi sent 505 trillion SHIB tokens — nearly half the supply — to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin’s later decisions shaped SHIB’s story. He donated over 50 trillion SHIB (worth $1 billion) to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and burned 410 trillion SHIB tokens (valued at $6 billion at the time) by sending them to a dead address. This event created scarcity and helped push SHIB to its record high within months. Analysts now note that MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its fair launch and zero VC involvement, may be entering its own pivotal phase — echoing how SHIB went from obscurity to one of…
1
1$0.008874-5.25%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243-4.16%
GET
GET$0.006337-18.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Cuts And Signals More, But Cryptos Barely Move the Dial

USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

China’s Car, America’s Currency (USDT) — Why Stablecoins Keep the Dollar in the Driver’s Seat

0G Labs' mainnet "Aristotle" officially launched