Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! "Users Are Still Responsible!"

2025/08/28 00:42
MetaMask, one of the oldest crypto wallets in the industry, continues to add new features to outpace its competitors.

At this point, Metamask finally allowed users to create wallets using their Google or Apple accounts.

The new feature allows MetaMask users to create, backup, and restore wallets via their Google or Apple accounts.

With the new “Social login” feature, millions of people can more easily open a cryptocurrency wallet and the number of cryptocurrency users can increase significantly.

During the wallet creation process, keywords are generated in the background. Users can choose these keywords if they wish. In addition to keywords, users will choose their own password and use it when logging in with their social media accounts.

While the latest feature makes opening a wallet easier, Metamask said the responsibility still remains with users, as if users lost their keywords, accessing the wallet would become impossible.

At this point, MetaMask warned that if users lose their passwords, their wallets cannot be recovered and that they remain responsible.

MetaMask previously announced that it is preparing to expand support for the Bitcoin and Solana networks and eventually remove gas fees as part of an update to its 2025 update roadmap.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptocurrency-wallet-metamask-announces-new-feature-for-google-and-apple-users-are-still-responsible/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
