CryptoLists.com Earns SBC’s 2025 “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” Award

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:56
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

CryptoLists.com has received recognition as the “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” for 2025. The recognition was given at the primary Affiliate Leaders Awards in Europe, held on 17 September during SBC Summit Lisbon at the MEO Arena.

Widely regarded as independent and transparent, the SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards are awarded to winners chosen through public votes and industry respect, not through sponsorship or payment.

Consequently, the awards are a genuine recognition of recipients for their contributions in different walks of life. For CryptoLists.com, it is a recognition of contribution in innovation, transparency, and the crypto casino sector.

The award highlights the platform’s role in helping players navigate the world of crypto casinos with confidence. By prioritizing clear, unbiased reviews that cover areas such as new brand launches, game providers, deposit methods, and licensing checks, CryptoLists.com provides users with the best experience.

There are currently detailed insights on more than 335 deposit options across crypto-friendly casinos and exchanges, over 70 blockchains, and reviews of more than 480 game providers, making crypto gaming more accessible and reliable.

CryptoLists.com provides a platform for all crypto users, whether they are looking for instant transfers, a suitable blockchain for transfers, or simply the latest industry updates. There are dedicated sections for all kinds of player interests aimed at serving both experienced players and newcomers.

The recognition was given to the company alongside leading names in the crypto industry, which reveals its key role in the crypto space. 

In the future, the platform plans to expand its coverage to include more coins and tokens as the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, with new assets and blockchains being launched every day. 

CryptoLists.com is also committed to supporting education and raising standards across the sector and has a “one-of-a-kind update” coming up on the website in the coming month. 


