Lisbon, Portugal, 22nd September 2025, ChainwireLisbon, Portugal, 22nd September 2025, Chainwire

CryptoLists.com Recognised as ‘Crypto Affiliate of the Year’ at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 21:11
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017363-%0,32

[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire]

CryptoLists.com has been recognised as the “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at the primary Affiliate Leaders Awards in Europe, held on 17 September during SBC Summit Lisbon at the MEO Arena.

The SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards are widely regarded as independent and transparent, with winners chosen through public votes and industry respect rather than sponsorship or payment. This makes the award a genuine endorsement of CryptoLists.com’s focus on innovation, transparency, and the crypto casino sector.

Winning the award highlights CryptoLists.com’s role in helping players navigate the world of crypto casinos with confidence. The platform prioritises clear, unbiased reviews, covering areas such as new brand launches, game providers, deposit methods, and licensing checks. The website now features detailed insights on more than 335 deposit options across crypto-friendly casinos and exchanges, over 70 blockchains, and reviews of more than 480 game providers.

Since launch, Crypto Lists has focused on making crypto gaming more accessible and reliable, whether players are looking for instant transfers, a suitable blockchain for transfers, or simply the latest industry updates. With dedicated sections for all kinds of player interests, the company aims to provide value for both experienced players and newcomers.

Being recognised at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards alongside leading names in the industry reflects both the foundation CryptoLists.com has built since launch and the ongoing trust of its readers, players, and partners.

As adoption of crypto in iGaming continues to grow, with more coins, tokens, and blockchains entering the space, CryptoLists.com remains committed to expanding its coverage, supporting education, and raising standards across the sector. The coming month will feature a one-of-a-kind update of the website.

About Crypto Lists

CryptoLists.com is a leading platform for crypto casino and blockchain reviews. With a growing database of casinos, tokens, deposit methods, and game providers, the site offers transparent insights and up-to-date toplists that help players and partners make informed decisions.

Users can learn more at CryptoLists.com.

The post CryptoLists.com Recognised as ‘Crypto Affiliate of the Year’ at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.850,55-%2,30
Aster
ASTER$1,37-%17,76
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0001171-%4,17
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1,37-%17,76
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,10241-%3,62
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Miljardair ziet kansen op Wall Street ondanks dure aandelenmarkt Zelfs nu aandelenmarkten hoog gewaardeerd zijn en veel beleggers waarschuwen voor overprijzing, blijft een bekende miljardair optimistisch. Hij gelooft dat er nog steeds waarde te vinden is — vooral in sectoren waar innovatie doorgaat en technologiebedrijven toonaangevend blijven. Volgens hem zijn sectoren zoals fintech en digitale activa de moeite waard, ondanks de algemene marktspanning. Hij wijst op het idee dat in elke marktcycli waar bubbelangst heerst, de beste rendementen vaak komen van de risico’s die velen te eng vinden om aan te gaan. Voor Bitcoin betekent dit dat ook wanneer aandelen geleidelijk corrigeren, digitale activa juist kunnen profiteren van kapitaalverschuivingen en beleggers die spreiding zoeken buiten traditionele activa. Onrust rond Bitcoin en crypto Er is momenteel verhoogde onrust op de cryptomarkt. Gebeurtenissen zoals plotselinge prijsfluctuaties, zorgen over regelgeving en grote whales die forse posities verplaatsen zorgen voor onzekerheid. Beleggers raken nerveus, vooral omdat nieuws over macro-economische factoren zoals inflatie, renteverwachtingen en geopolitieke spanningen het sentiment zwaar beïnvloeden. Technische analyse wijst op fragiele steunpunten, en een kleinere trigger zou tot flinke koersbeweging kunnen leiden. Voor wie actief handelt betekent dit oppassen: hedge-opties, cashbuffering en risicomanagement zijn belangrijker dan ooit. Rusland: sancties en cryptobeurzen in de problemen In Rusland versnelt de druk op cryptobeurzen door sancties vanuit het Westen. Financiële beperkingen, beperkingen op kapitaalstromen en streng toezicht op transacties worden steeds gebruikelijker. Voor beurzen die opereren in of met Rusland kan dit betekenen dat bepaalde relaties worden afgesneden of dat toegang tot liquiditeit beperkt raakt. Gebruikers klagen over vertragingen en verhoogde kosten. Sommige platforms overwegen hun operaties of client-relaties aan te passen of zelfs stop te zetten in risicovolle jurisdicties. Voor internationale crypto-partijen toont dit aan dat politieke risico’s steeds meer onderdeel zijn van hun strategieën. Michigan hervat Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-wet met mogelijke 10 % allocatie Michigan werkt aan House Bill 4087, die toestaat dat de staat tot 10 % van bepaalde staatsfondsen investeert in cryptocurrency, waaronder Bitcoin. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Deze fondsen betreffen onder meer de ‘General Fund’ en de economische stabilisatiefonds (‘rainy day fund’). De wet bevat voorwaarden voor veilige custody en risicobeperking. Analisten zien dit als onderdeel van een bredere Amerikaanse trend waarin staten steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin als instrument voor financiële hedging. Bezwaren betreffen vooral volatiliteit en wettelijk toezicht, zeker wanneer ook altcoins zonder duidelijke limieten betrokken worden. Mocht de wet aangenomen worden, dan toont Michigan wederom dat crypto steeds meer binnen officiële staatsfinanciën doordringt, wat mogelijk ook prijsimpact heeft voor Bitcoin vanwege institutionele vraag. Analist Benjamin Cowen: BTC kan in komende maanden piek bereiken Benjamin Cowen, bekend om zijn technische analyses, voorspelt dat Bitcoin in de nabije maanden een sterke piek zou kunnen bereiken. Hij baseert zich op zowel on-chain data als cyclusmodellen die aangeven dat we mogelijk uit een consolidatiefase op weg zijn naar een breakout. Factoren als ETF-instroom, institutionele belangstelling en macro-economische verlichting (lagere renteverwachtingen etc.) kunnen volgens Cowen bijdragen aan een krachtige opleving. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwt hij dat markten reactief zijn — schommeling en correcties zijn waarschijnlijk onderweg, vooral bij tegenvallende externe signalen. Voor beleggers biedt dit een potentieel hoog voordeel, mits men bereid is korte termijn volatiler momenten te doorstaan. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,09352+%10,03
Bitcoin
BTC$112.850,55-%2,30
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,079-%5,43
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 13:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation