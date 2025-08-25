CryptoPunks Dominate The NFT Sector With $2.8 Million Weekly Sales Volume

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has shown significant sales volume over the past week, with $2.8 million in sales. The data shared by Phoenix and DappRadar analysis reveals that CryptoPunks are entirely leading the NFT landscape.  Significantly, CryptoPunk #1082, CryptoPunk #2596, CryptoPunk #5477, and other CryptoPunks have marked top positions.

CryptoPunk #1082 Leading the Pack of Weekly NFT Sales Volume

 CryptoPunk #1082 has shown the highest transactions, sold for 80 $ETH worth around $348.40K and has secured the top position. CryptoPunk #2596 is following closely with weekly sales volume of 73 $ETH which is worth around 315.20K along with CryptoPunk #5477 sold for 66 $ETH valued $280.98K. These uncommon sales indicate the premium sales despite the fluctuations in the crypto and NFT market and show the growing demand for digital art.

Other notable weekly sales include a few other non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including CryptoPunk #3704, CryptoPunk #8864, and CryptoPunk #9120 which sold for 63 $ETH, 56.5 $ETH, and 61.5 $ETH respectively. Along with these NFTs, four other CryptoPunks showed outstanding weekly sales, which were worth around $1,031.37K.

CryptoPunks Cement Their Status as the Leading NFT Collection

These significant sales of the CryptoPunks over the past week show the enduring influence, growing demand of CryptoPunks, and have proven to be the cornerstone in the NFT market. Their consistent sales and demand signal the investors’ confidence in such NFT collections that continue to hold cultural and financial weight in the Web3 space.

Over the last couple of years, CryptoPunks have remained the strong and best performing NFT collections. And, the weekly sales volume of CryptoPunks underscore their role as both digital art as well as a store of value withing the evolving non-fungible token (NFT) landscape.  

