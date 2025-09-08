CryptoQuant: Bitcoin may remain range-bound in the next three weeks, but volatility risks will increase at the end of the month

PANews reported on September 8th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain, based on predictions from two deep learning models (WaveNet and Temporal Fusion Transformer), predicts that Bitcoin may remain range-bound between $108,000 and $120,000 in the short term. However, the model indicates a significant increase in uncertainty at the end of the month, with the risk exceeding 50%, potentially triggering significant market volatility. While the market may remain relatively stable over the next three weeks, the last week of September could see significant fluctuations due to news or shifting market sentiment. While the market is currently showing some selling pressure, potential high volatility risks remain a concern at the end of the month.
