CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/09 04:54
Bitcoin
Ambire Wallet
TLDR:

  • Bitcoin whales sold $12.7B in BTC over the past month, CryptoQuant data revealed.
  • The outflows point to large wallet holders moving funds during volatile trading periods.
  • Whale activity has historically influenced Bitcoin price trends across short-term cycles.
  • CryptoQuant highlighted $12.7B worth of BTC leaving whale wallets in the last 30 days.

Large Bitcoin holders have sold more than $12.7 billion worth of BTC in the past month. Data from CryptoQuant showed sharp outflows from wallets typically associated with whales.

Bitcoin Whale Outflows Reach $12.7B Amid Market Volatility

The $12.7 billion movement highlights growing activity among large investors during recent volatility. Whale wallets often play a role in shifting market dynamics due to their size and timing.

According to CryptoQuant, the funds were moved steadily across the last 30 days. This trend points to consistent selling rather than one-off transfers.

Such whale outflows have historically coincided with broader changes in BTC’s price trend. Market watchers continue to track the moves closely to assess potential impacts.

Whale Activity Adds Pressure to Bitcoin Price

The large-scale selling comes as Bitcoin trades within tight ranges. Each major outflow adds liquidity but also increases pressure on price stability.

Whales remain a major factor in crypto markets because of the size of their holdings. Even a few wallet moves can ripple across exchanges and trading platforms.

CryptoQuant’s analysis noted that the $12.7 billion exited whale addresses into various channels, including exchanges. That flow may have contributed to current consolidation levels.

With Bitcoin continuing to attract both institutional and retail attention, whale wallets remain one of the most closely monitored indicators. The latest selling spree adds another layer of caution for traders navigating the market.

The post CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales appeared first on Blockonomi.

