CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak

PANews reported on August 14 that CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei_dent said that the NUPL (net unrealized profit and loss) indicator shows that when the value is higher than 0, most currencies are in a profitable state, which may trigger profit-taking.
Historically, market cycle tops are often accompanied by NUPL peaks. The market experienced a peak in 2017, two in 2021, and the current cycle may be forming a third peak. Unlike previous cycles, this round of market fluctuations has been more stable, primarily driven by institutional inflows into US ETFs and other funds. While the market is more stable, the magnitude of each rise is decreasing, suggesting a longer-lasting bull market, but a lower likelihood of a rapid surge in the short term.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.