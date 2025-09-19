CryptoQuant reports record week for Bitcoin buying as long-term holdings surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:58
Bitcoin
BTC$116,759.5-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017342+1.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00597+1.87%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin accumulation addresses saw a $3.4B inflow, the second-largest of 2025.
  • Total accumulation wallets now hold 2.84M BTC with a $72,437 average cost basis.

CryptoQuant reported a record weekly Bitcoin accumulation of 29,685 BTC by long-term holders yesterday. The surge represents one of the largest single-week inflows into wallets typically held for over a year.

The transaction, executed OTC just hours before the Fed’s rate decision, was valued at around $3.4 billion and represents the second-largest single-day inflow into accumulation addresses in 2025.

With this addition, total Bitcoin held in accumulation wallets has climbed to 2.84 million BTC, with an average realized cost basis now at $72,437 per coin, underscoring continued conviction among long-term investors despite macro uncertainty.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cryptoquant-record-bitcoin-buying-long-term-holdings-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24905+5.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01755+2.45%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.32+0.01%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009122-4.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11366-37.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001933-0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings