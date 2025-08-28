CryptoQuant: Stablecoin liquidity growth has slowed down, and the market may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, the growth of stablecoin liquidity has slowed down, and the weekly expansion of market capitalization has dropped to about US$1.1 billion, a significant decrease from the US$4 to US$8 billion per week during the Bitcoin rise in late 2024.

Furthermore, USDT’s 60-day growth is approximately $10 billion, down from its previous peak of over $21 billion. Despite the slowdown in issuance, total stablecoin reserves on exchanges reached a record high of $68 billion on August 22, of which USDT accounted for $53 billion and USDC for $13 billion.

The growth of stablecoin market capitalization remains positive, but the slowdown in growth means that market liquidity support has weakened, and it may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase rather than a sustained parabolic rise.