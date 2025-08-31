Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now

Top analyst argues the traditional 4-year crypto cycle is now dead, replaced by an ETF-driven market

ETH breaking its 20-day EMA is the key technical signal that the altcoin bear market has ended

The analyst calls this the “final easy cycle” for massive gains before a major market depression

After the longest bear market in history, a top analyst is calling the turn for altcoins.

The 4-Year Crypto Cycle is Dead, and the “Final Easy” Altcoin Run is Starting Now

According to Michaël van de Poppe, the old 4-year crypto cycle is dead, and a new set of signals, led by a key Ethereum breakout and imminent rate cuts, are pointing to the start of the “final easy cycle” for massive altcoin gains.

Forget the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s What Matters Now

The analyst’s core thesis is that the crypto market has fundamentally changed. He argues that traders who are still building their strategy based on a fixed, 4-year timeline are setting themselves up for a “massive misjudgement.”

Why is the old cycle broken?

Bitcoin is now a mature, institutional asset. The launch of spot ETFs means its price is now driven by real-time capital flows and macroeconomic conditions, not a pre-programmed halving schedule.

Related: BTC May Surge to $148K After 2024’s Bitcoin Halving: New Analysis

The fact that BTC hit a new all-time high before the halving is his primary evidence that the old playbook is obsolete.

The #1 Signal That the Altcoin Run Has Begun

Van de Poppe is pointing to one primary technical indicator as the starting gun for the altcoin rally.

Ethereum’s break above Its 20-Day EMA the starting gun for Altcoin season

The breakout of Ethereum above its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA). He states this is the first time this has happened since the altcoin bear market began and compares the current setup to the market bottom of September 2019, which preceded a massive upswing.

Sourced from Van de Poppe’ tweet

Here’s How to Trade in the “Final Easy Cycle”

With the market at a turning point, the analyst has a clear strategy for what comes next.

How is he positioned?

He remains fully allocated into altcoins. Despite his portfolio being down 50%, he notes it has significantly outperformed the broader altcoin market, which saw an 80% drawdown, and sees the current momentum a prime accumulation opportunity for that.

What’s the long-term outlook?

He warns that this is the “final easy cycle” for crypto. He believes the next Bitcoin top will mark the peak for the entire market and will kick off a major “depression.” This makes the coming altcoin run the last, best opportunity for exponential gains.

Related: Van de Poppe Predicts Timeline for Altcoins Like Wormhole, XRP, Cardano to Ignite BIG Price Run