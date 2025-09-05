Crypto’s Real Use Cases and the Policy Fight Ahead

For over a decade, skeptics have dismissed crypto as little more than speculation. Still, moments of crisis keep testing that assumption, and in many cases, Bitcoin has delivered where traditional systems failed.

This week’s episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, explores how Bitcoin’s real-world utility is unfolding and why the US regulatory environment could make or break the industry.

Real-world applications

Back in 2013, when the EU bailout threatened to push Cyprus out of the euro, ordinary people began looking for alternatives. “The people of Cyprus started buying Bitcoin as a safe haven during that time,” said Digital Chamber founder and chair Perianne Boring.

Another striking example came from Afghanistan, where women faced laws that barred them from opening bank accounts. Roya Mahboob’s coding school turned to Bitcoin as a workaround.

As Boring explained, “There were no laws that said women couldn’t have Bitcoin wallets. So she thought, well, we might as well try this.” Years later, when the Taliban retook power, those women were able to flee with their savings intact.

These stories are key examples of why crypto matters outside of speculative markets and why regulatory clarity is now urgent. Still, where there is real-world utility, often come real-world regulations.

Real-world regulations

In Washington, the Biden-era crackdown on exchanges and tokens has given way to a new approach under the administration of President Donald Trump. With Paul Atkins replacing Gary Gensler as SEC chair, the agency is facing pressure to clarify which assets fall under its jurisdiction.

“The SEC should not be the primary regulator for cryptocurrencies. Most cryptocurrencies are commodities and they should be regulated by the CFTC,” Boring said.

For developers, investors and policymakers, the stakes are high. Clear rules could allow the US to compete globally, while ongoing uncertainty risks driving innovation offshore.

As Boring put it:

