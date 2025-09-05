Crypto’s Real Use Cases and the Policy Fight Ahead

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 12:15
Threshold
T$0.0158+0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06104+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09768-2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016536-3.89%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03672+0.99%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005982-4.86%

For over a decade, skeptics have dismissed crypto as little more than speculation. Still, moments of crisis keep testing that assumption, and in many cases, Bitcoin has delivered where traditional systems failed.

This week’s episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, explores how Bitcoin’s real-world utility is unfolding and why the US regulatory environment could make or break the industry.

Real-world applications

Back in 2013, when the EU bailout threatened to push Cyprus out of the euro, ordinary people began looking for alternatives. “The people of Cyprus started buying Bitcoin as a safe haven during that time,” said Digital Chamber founder and chair Perianne Boring.

Another striking example came from Afghanistan, where women faced laws that barred them from opening bank accounts. Roya Mahboob’s coding school turned to Bitcoin as a workaround.

Related: US rises to 2nd in crypto adoption as APAC sees most growth: Chainalysis

As Boring explained, “There were no laws that said women couldn’t have Bitcoin wallets. So she thought, well, we might as well try this.” Years later, when the Taliban retook power, those women were able to flee with their savings intact. 

These stories are key examples of why crypto matters outside of speculative markets and why regulatory clarity is now urgent. Still, where there is real-world utility, often come real-world regulations. 

Real-world regulations 

In Washington, the Biden-era crackdown on exchanges and tokens has given way to a new approach under the administration of President Donald Trump. With Paul Atkins replacing Gary Gensler as SEC chair, the agency is facing pressure to clarify which assets fall under its jurisdiction.

 “The SEC should not be the primary regulator for cryptocurrencies. Most cryptocurrencies are commodities and they should be regulated by the CFTC,” Boring said.

For developers, investors and policymakers, the stakes are high. Clear rules could allow the US to compete globally, while ongoing uncertainty risks driving innovation offshore. 

As Boring put it:

To hear the complete conversation on the Clear Crypto Podcast, listen to the full episode on Cointelegraph’s Podcasts page, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And don’t forget to check out Cointelegraph’s full lineup of other shows! 

Magazine: The one thing these 6 global crypto hubs all have in common…

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-crossroads-real-world-utility-fight-for-clear-rules?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002055+1.53%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014207+4.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.47%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021147-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers