‘Crypto’s Time Has Come,’ Says SEC Chair Paul Atkins Amid Market Rally ⋆ ZyCrypto

US SEC Chair Paul Atkins has declared that digital assets are poised for mainstream adoption, sending cryptocurrency prices on a rally. Atkins disclosed that the US has its eyes on becoming the global crypto capital, but will remain open to collaboration with international counterparts.

Crypto Eyes Mainstream Adoption With US Leading The Charge

Paul Atkins, US SEC Chair, has stated that the window for cryptocurrencies to record mainstream adoption is open after years of a brutal regulatory witchhunt. Atkins made the declaration in a keynote address at the Inaugural OECD roundtable on global financial markets in France.

According to Atkins, the US SEC has abandoned its previous stance against the cryptocurrency industry, characterized by a shift from regulation to enforcement. The SEC Chair noted that the last direction policy drove talent and capital out of the US, with remaining firms splurging millions to build legal defenses.

“An invasion of armies can be resisted, but not an idea whose time has come,” said Paul Atkins, quoting Victor Hugo. “And today, ladies and gentlemen, we must admit that: crypto’s time has come.”

Going forward, Atkins disclosed that the SEC will pursue the development of “clear and predictable” rules for digital asset service providers. Already, the SEC has declared that most cryptocurrencies are not securities, with Atkins hinting that the SEC will “draw the lines clearly” for a distinction.

Armed with clear rules, Atkins noted that the SEC will support on-chain capital raises without legal and regulatory bottlenecks. Furthermore, the US SEC Chair seized the moment to reiterate his intention to allow for a super app platform offering trading, lending, and staking functionality for users.

“Investors, advisers, and broker-dealers should have freedom to choose among multiple custody solutions as well,” added Atkins.

While the US is mulling the prospects of becoming the world’s crypto capital, Atkins told attendees at the roundtable that the superpower is open to collaborating on digital asset regulation with European counterparts. Already, the US Digital Asset Markets considers the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) as a comprehensive regulatory playbook for virtual currencies.

To wrap up his keynote address, Atkins confirmed that the US is eyeing a merger between artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. For Atkins, the interoperability between on-chain capital and agentic finance will enable faster markets and lower costs for sector players, positioning the US at the forefront of global regulations.