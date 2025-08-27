CSLM Digital Asset Corp Raises $200 Million in IPO

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:40
Capverse
CAP$0.07107+7.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1222+1.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019344+10.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.012718+6.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000773+3.48%
Key Points:
  • CSLM’s IPO raises $200 million to target blockchain firms.
  • Class A shares and warrants trade on Nasdaq.
  • Focus on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset sectors.

CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III officially launched its $200 million IPO on August 27, 2025, trading on Nasdaq with shares and warrants under ‘KOYN’ and ‘KOYNW’.

This IPO highlights growing interest in blockchain infrastructure investments, aiming to leverage digital asset technologies for potential future market transformations and strategic mergers in the sector.

CSLM’s $200M IPO Strategy on Nasdaq

CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III has launched its $200 million IPO on Nasdaq, marking a significant step in its strategy to acquire promising blockchain companies. The initial offering, conducted at $10 per unit, includes one Class A ordinary share and half a redeemable warrant, with full warrants exercisable at $11.50 per share. The units initially trade under “KOYNU”, with shares (“KOYN”) and warrants (“KOYNW”) to follow separately.

Financially, this move enables CSLM to consolidate blockchain and digital asset companies, expanding its influence in the sector. The primary underwriter, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, provided the option for additional shares, signaling strong support from institutional investors. This step reflects confidence in the burgeoning blockchain sector’s growth potential.

The IPO has not incited major public reactions from figures within the crypto community. No statements have been issued by prominent crypto influencers or regulatory bodies like the SEC concerning the offering’s impact. Thus, it remains to be seen how community sentiment will unfold once CSLM targets a specific blockchain company for acquisition.

Ethereum Market Data and Expert Opinions

Did you know? CSLM’s strategy aligns with past SPAC mergers in the blockchain sector, such as Bakkt’s 2021 SPAC, highlighting continued interest in digital asset infrastructure consolidation.

Ethereum (ETH), as of August 27, 2025, boasts a market cap of $551.28 billion and trades at $4,567.13. With 14.32% market dominance, its trading volume hit $47.85 billion in the last 24 hours, marking a decrease of 26.82%. Recent price data shows increases of 3.59% over 24 hours and 65.67% over 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:35 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu highlight CSLM’s IPO as a potential catalyst for growth within blockchain infrastructure projects, spurring innovation through leveraged acquisitions. While immediate effects are minimal, long-term impacts on sectorial integration could be transformative, especially once a definitive merger is announced.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cslm-raises-200m-ipo-nasdaq/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16856+17.28%
SIX
SIX$0.02103-1.36%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-0.03%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+3.55%
Allo
RWA$0.005692+9.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,038.95+0.98%
MANTRA
OM$0.2307+4.01%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure