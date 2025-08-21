‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trilogy Finale Gets October Global Premiere Date

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara return as Noah and Nick in the conclusion of the “Culpables” trilogy. Prime Video/Pablo Ricciardulli

The grand finale of Noah and Nick’s passionate saga now has a release date. Prime Video announced today that its Spanish Original film Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the highly anticipated conclusion to Mercedes Ron’s Culpables YA trilogy, will have its global premiere in October. The streamer also unveiled the final film’s official poster, featuring the film’s stars.

Fans of the record-breaking whirlwind romance, set in a world of wealth, fast cars, street racing, secrets, and personal trauma, will welcome finding out what the future holds for the young lovers.

Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es Hoy, Hit) return as Noah and Nick for the final time. The trilogy’s first two installments — Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya — were a massive success.

The first film debuted in June 2023. The second was released in December 2024, becoming the most-watched international original film on Prime Video at launch, cementing the franchise as a global phenomenon. So much so that Ron’s story also spawned a hit English-language version: My Fault: London​, which debuted in January 2025, also on Prime Video.

Prime Video unveils the poster for “Culpa Nuestra,” the final installment of the “Culpables” trilogy. Prime Video

In this final chapter, the wedding of ​their friends Jenna ​(Eva Ruiz) and Lion​ (Víctor Varona) sets the stage for Noah and Nick’s long-awaited reunion after their painful breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates what appears to be an insurmountable barrier between them. He’s now focused on his future as heir to his grandfather’s business empire, while she’s just beginning to build her professional life.

Noah and Nick are both determined to resist rekindling a flame that still burns, but when their paths inevitably cross again, the question becomes whether their love can triumph over resentment.

The returning ensemble cast includes Marta Hazas (Días Mejores, Pequeñas Coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores Perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los Protegidos ADN, Los Herederos de la Tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al Fondo Hay Sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de Plata), and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil Falso). New to the cast is Fran Morcillo (La Casa de Papel), who joins​ as Simon.

Culpa Nuestra is directed by Domingo González, who helmed the entire trilogy. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Sofía Cuenca (Culpa Tuya). The film is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia), the Spanish production company behind acclaimed projects like 30 Monedas and El Bar, with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers.

Culpa Nuestra will be available worldwide October 16, 2025.