Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Par : Medium
2025/09/13 06:07
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.82%
https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

tl;dr

Yet more positive regulatory news out of the US. DigiFT teams up with UBS and one of our perennial favourites, Chainlink.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

Technical analysis is mere snake oil, but because these squiggles on a graph suit my worldview, I am going to share it with you anyway, just for fun:

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Occasional Series — The Prince of Darkness

I have it on very good authority that the paedophile enabler Mandelson, an ex-minister several times over for being a cheat and a fraud, and now an ex-ambassador to add to the list of jobs he has been fired from, revelled in the soubriquet he was ennobled with in the popular press.

Now we know why.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Crypto debanking

So, it was true — there was a systematic drive to debank crypto firms according to the new chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan Gould:

“Debanking is real. It is a real phenomenon.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Think back to your last night on a typical casino app or sportsbook. You spun the reels, placed your bets, maybe even rode a streak or two. But when the dust settled, what did you actually get for all that volume of play? Odds are, nothing but the final outcome of your wagers. Traditional casinos […] The post Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04677+1.87%
GET
GET$0.008565-0.99%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01349-0.44%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 06:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking