https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

tl;dr

In the immortal words of ex-MP Keith Vaz, “Let’s get this party started”.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

Six straight days of inflows to the spot BTC ETFs and five for spot ETH ETFs tells us the smart money continues to accumulate in size.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — BITCOIN Act 2025

In March this year, Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced an amended BITCOIN (Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide) Act 2025. The first iteration directed the government to buy 200,000 BTC annually for five years, at the end of which the US would own 5% of the total BTC supply. The amended act allows the US to own more than that if additional coins are seized by law enforcement agencies.

There has been legislative progress in the US, particularly regarding the regulation of stablecoins, whilst the CLARITY Act is gaining momentum. Little has been heard of the BITCOIN Act since March. That might be about to change.

A conference is being held today between some US lawmakers and some of the great and good of the crypto world including Michael Saylor who needs no introduction to crypto enthusiasts. There are senior representatives from the…