Two developments, one impacting the survival of autonomous A.I. agents, and one which brings a real-life use-case for autonomous A.I. agents a step closer, might be worth pondering in more depth.

Spot ETF flows have been mixed this week, leaving crypto markets largely directionless.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — It’s the future, innit

Or one possible variation.

Truly autonomous A.I. agents will need to sell their services in exchange for cryptos in the form of USD stablecoins, to buy the processing power they need to function. Darwin’s survival of the fittest (knob off creationists, I have ample patience for differing points of view but frankly, not yours) will be played out in real time in front of our very own eyes, which should prove highly entertaining.

Coinbase and Cloudflare have announced the means of providing the payment rails for A.I. agents:

https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/blog/coinbase-and-cloudflare-will-launch-x402-foundation

I will let the press release explain: