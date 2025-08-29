https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

tl;dr

A.I. poses a threat and an opportunity for long-term investors. Sometimes, one just has to take sides in the crypto-politico war. Two competing views for the long-term future for BTC.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

I have been telling anyone who would listen (a list that is relatively short, I must admit) that the whole A.I. thing is a bubble comparable to the dotcom boom before the turn of the millennium.

Clearly Sam Altman has been paying attention to my concerns, for I read that he has repeated what I said almost word for word on CNBC. One day, this A.I. bubble will pose the risk of a massive, though temporary, shock to tech stock prices (no-one knows when, especially not the techies) which will feed through into cryptos. On the upside, those who DCA will be rubbing their hands with glee, as they pick up cheap BTC from the weak, the meek, and the speculators who will once again take the pain.

Occasional Series — No s*** Sherlock

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Crypto politics