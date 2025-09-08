https://www.curiouscryptos.com/

tl;dr

We discuss Chainlink once more. El Salvador celebrates an important day with an important display of independence.

Market Snap

Market Wrap

Glassnode reports that 72% of current supply of BTC is now owned by long-term investors, not least of which is MSTR. The fewer the number of coins in circulation, the harder it is to source them.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Chainlink and tokenisation

It’s all about LINK again.

On Friday, Sergei Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, met with Paul Atkins the recently installed Chair of the SEC who has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the US becomes the centre of global innovation and adoption of cryptos.

The topic du jour was the opportunities presented by tokenisation of real-world assets which has attracted predictions of between $2.5 TRILION and $30 TRILLION or more of notional within just a few short years. Sergei, though he is not an impartial observer, makes an intriguing claim:

“While cryptocurrencies define the majority of our industry’s value today, I personally feel very strongly that the real-world asset trend and…