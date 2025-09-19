The post Curve $60M Proposal Would Expand Business, Give Income to Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Curve Finance decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is voting on a proposal that could open up new income streams for the protocol and its ecosystem. The proposal, introduced in August by founder Michael Egorov, would establish a $60 million credit line of crvUSD for Yield Basis. Voting began on Wednesday, with 97% of votes cast in support of the proposal at the time of writing. Under the Yield Basis, holders of CRV who stake their tokens would receive veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV) in return, essentially creating income for stakers. Yield Basis would return between 35% and 65% of its value to holders of veCRV, while an additional 25% would be reserved for the ecosystem. Current voting for the $60 million credit line proposal. Source: Curve Finance Egorov said the credit line would be enough to create pools for three assets: WBTC (WBTC), cbBTC (cbBTC) and tBTC (tBTC). “In order to get more incentives for Curve ecosystem as well as to pay a fee for having Curve technology (cryptopools) powering its core, Yield Basis makes an allocation equal to 25% of YB which Yield Basis liquidity providers are getting to Curve,” Egorov wrote in the proposal. The Yield Basis is said to tackle the problem of impermanent loss by borrowing and making a supply sink at the same time. “Therefore, TVL and debt in Yield Basis can scale up to any size without affecting crvUSD peg negatively,” Egorov said. Impermanent loss occurs when the value of digital assets deposited in a liquidity pool falls more than if the assets were held outside the liquidity pool. It can happen due to liquidity pool rebalancing and other factors. Curve Finance is a player in decentralized finance and had a $2.4 billion total value locked (TVL) as of Thursday, according to DefiLlama. However, that TVL… The post Curve $60M Proposal Would Expand Business, Give Income to Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Curve Finance decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is voting on a proposal that could open up new income streams for the protocol and its ecosystem. The proposal, introduced in August by founder Michael Egorov, would establish a $60 million credit line of crvUSD for Yield Basis. Voting began on Wednesday, with 97% of votes cast in support of the proposal at the time of writing. Under the Yield Basis, holders of CRV who stake their tokens would receive veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV) in return, essentially creating income for stakers. Yield Basis would return between 35% and 65% of its value to holders of veCRV, while an additional 25% would be reserved for the ecosystem. Current voting for the $60 million credit line proposal. Source: Curve Finance Egorov said the credit line would be enough to create pools for three assets: WBTC (WBTC), cbBTC (cbBTC) and tBTC (tBTC). “In order to get more incentives for Curve ecosystem as well as to pay a fee for having Curve technology (cryptopools) powering its core, Yield Basis makes an allocation equal to 25% of YB which Yield Basis liquidity providers are getting to Curve,” Egorov wrote in the proposal. The Yield Basis is said to tackle the problem of impermanent loss by borrowing and making a supply sink at the same time. “Therefore, TVL and debt in Yield Basis can scale up to any size without affecting crvUSD peg negatively,” Egorov said. Impermanent loss occurs when the value of digital assets deposited in a liquidity pool falls more than if the assets were held outside the liquidity pool. It can happen due to liquidity pool rebalancing and other factors. Curve Finance is a player in decentralized finance and had a $2.4 billion total value locked (TVL) as of Thursday, according to DefiLlama. However, that TVL…

Curve $60M Proposal Would Expand Business, Give Income to Users

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:53
GET
GET$0.007677-2.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08623-1.91%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00136-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01803-3.06%
Curve
CRV$0.7872-1.29%

The Curve Finance decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is voting on a proposal that could open up new income streams for the protocol and its ecosystem.

The proposal, introduced in August by founder Michael Egorov, would establish a $60 million credit line of crvUSD for Yield Basis. Voting began on Wednesday, with 97% of votes cast in support of the proposal at the time of writing.

Under the Yield Basis, holders of CRV who stake their tokens would receive veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV) in return, essentially creating income for stakers. Yield Basis would return between 35% and 65% of its value to holders of veCRV, while an additional 25% would be reserved for the ecosystem.

Current voting for the $60 million credit line proposal. Source: Curve Finance

Egorov said the credit line would be enough to create pools for three assets: WBTC (WBTC), cbBTC (cbBTC) and tBTC (tBTC).

“In order to get more incentives for Curve ecosystem as well as to pay a fee for having Curve technology (cryptopools) powering its core, Yield Basis makes an allocation equal to 25% of YB which Yield Basis liquidity providers are getting to Curve,” Egorov wrote in the proposal.

The Yield Basis is said to tackle the problem of impermanent loss by borrowing and making a supply sink at the same time. “Therefore, TVL and debt in Yield Basis can scale up to any size without affecting crvUSD peg negatively,” Egorov said.

Impermanent loss occurs when the value of digital assets deposited in a liquidity pool falls more than if the assets were held outside the liquidity pool. It can happen due to liquidity pool rebalancing and other factors.

Curve Finance is a player in decentralized finance and had a $2.4 billion total value locked (TVL) as of Thursday, according to DefiLlama. However, that TVL has dropped considerably since January 2022, when it peaked at around $24.2 billion.

The protocol has struggled against attackers, suffering multiple domain name service (DNS) attacks and the appearance of a fake Curve Finance app.

Related: Curve founder repays 93% of $10M bad debt stemming from liquidation

DeFi rises in 2025

As a sector of crypto, decentralized finance has been rising in 2025 after a significant lull period between mid-2022 and most of 2023.

Across all protocols, TVL, a measure of DeFi health, had risen to $163.2 billion on Thursday, up from $115.8 billion on Jan. 1, 2025. That’s a rise of 40.9% in almost nine months.

Aave, a DeFi protocol with $42.5 billion in TVL, has been making moves in the space. In August, it went live in the Aptos ecosystem, a blockchain with few competitors to the DeFi giant. Aave is also working on a new version set to go live in the coming months.

Ethena has also experienced momentum, with its synthetic stablecoin receiving attention after the GENIUS Act was passed in the United States. It crossed $500 million in revenue in August 2025.

Magazine: Pakistan will deploy Bitcoin reserve in DeFi for yield, says Bilal Bin Saqib

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/curve-finance-community-vote-proposal-crv-yield-bearing-asset?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-2.08%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5138-6.47%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1416-5.03%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$3.137+4.77%
Threshold
T$0.01673-3.96%
holoride
RIDE$0.000982+3.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare