The post Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei. Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements. Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk. On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X. This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements. Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels. Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests. “Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing me of making false statements about the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident… I deny the joint statement… I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country… I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks.” — haowi.eth, Contributor, Curve ecosystem source Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity. Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments. According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a… The post Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei. Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements. Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk. On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X. This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements. Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels. Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests. “Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing me of making false statements about the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident… I deny the joint statement… I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country… I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks.” — haowi.eth, Contributor, Curve ecosystem source Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity. Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments. According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a…

Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:41
1
1$0.005927-32.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.15108-0.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001868-1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017607-0.50%
Key Points:
  • Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei.
  • Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements.
  • Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk.

On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X.

This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements.

Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey

haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels.

Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests.

Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity.

Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy

Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a 0.98% rise in 24-hour price. However, trading volumes plummeted by 31.61%.

Curve DAO Token(CRV), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research suggest that legal resolutions could stabilize market sentiments, reinforcing stakeholder confidence. This scenario may shield participating ecosystems from financial disruptions. Positive regulatory outcomes may follow with transparency and clarity on claims resolution mechanisms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/curve-allegations-haowi-onekey-legal/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06517-2.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004435+0.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09277+15.74%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Chainlink (LINK) has seen significant interest within the cryptocurrency market recently as substantial investments by “whale” investors have come into play. Over the span of just two days, these major players acquired roughly 2 million LINK tokens.Continue Reading:Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04403-1.25%
Chainlink
LINK$23.33-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.15937+0.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:37
Partager
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum growth may slow as its market cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s Layer 2 tech, low fees, and fast transactions position it for exponential adoption.
Capverse
CAP$0.15108-0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04467+0.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5272+0.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs

Bitcoin’s Spot vs. Futures battle heats up, yet BTC could rally IF…