Cyber ​​Hornet files for three ETFs that blend ETH, SOL, and XRP futures with the S&P 500 index.

PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cryptobriefing, Cyber Hornet Trust is seeking regulatory approval to launch three new ETFs, designed to track the S&P 500 Index and the S&P CME 75/25 Composite Index linked to Ethereum, XRP, and Solana futures, according to US SEC filings. The proposed ETFs are: the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (EEE), the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (SSS), and the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (XXX). Each fund will allocate approximately 75% of its assets to US large-cap stocks in the S&P 500 index, with the remaining approximately 25% allocated to Ethereum, Solana, or XRP futures contracts, depending on the fund category. The filing indicates that all three ETFs have a management fee of 0.95%. The funds will maintain their target asset allocations through monthly rebalancing, though investment advisors may adjust these allocations based on market conditions. The funds will acquire cryptocurrency exposure through direct purchases, CME futures contracts, and exchange-traded index products. If approved, the funds will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and units will only be purchased through secondary market transactions, with no direct redemptions.