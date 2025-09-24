Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group Affiliate, Expands Blockchain Adoption with Aptos

Seoul, South Korea, September 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Lotte Group’s mobile voucher service Giftiel has issued over 5 million vouchers and reached more than 1.3 million users since integration with Aptos

Partnership to extend application of the Aptos blockchain across Lotte’s diverse business portfolio

Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group affiliate, today announced that its mobile voucher service Giftiel has issued more than 5 million vouchers and reached more than 1.3 million users, since integration of the Aptos blockchain in July 2025. This underscores the growing demand for trusted, blockchain-powered digital services.

This achievement marks a key milestone in the ongoing partnership between Aptos Foundation and Daehong Communications, as the two organizations continue to collaborate on bringing blockchain innovation into everyday use cases.

At the Global Blockchain Forum – Republic of Korea 2025, co-hosted by National Assembly Member Min Byung-deok and the Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association (KBIPA) at the National Assembly of Korea, Daehong Communications reinforced this commitment. As a special speaker, Kang Tae-ho, Head of the Future Growth Division at Daehong Communications, shared the company’s broader vision for blockchain adoption and highlighted its initiatives with the Aptos blockchain.

Looking ahead, Daehong Communications and Aptos Foundation plan to deepen their partnership by expanding the application of Aptos’ blockchain technology across Lotte’s diverse business portfolio. By leveraging Aptos’ secure, seamless, and scalable infrastructure, the two organizations aim to accelerate the mass adoption and real-world use of blockchain – from digital vouchers and loyalty programs to payments and cross-border value transfer – and deliver real-life value for customers worldwide.

About Daehong Communications

Daehong Communications, founded in 1982, is an integrated marketing and advertising company that has been a leader in marketing communications by consistently delivering successful campaigns. The company offers comprehensive marketing solutions, ranging from creative TV and digital advertisements to brand experiences, data-driven digital performance, and marketing insights, helping brands expand consumer engagement across diverse advertising and marketing domains.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a high performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

Contact

Sara Cheung

[email protected]

