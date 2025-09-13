Data: 17 physical SOL treasuries have reserves exceeding 2% of the current total supply, with holdings exceeding 11.7 million.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to the latest data released by Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 entities have established SOL treasury reserves, holding a total of 11.739 million SOL tokens, valued at $2.84 billion, representing 2.04% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 585,059 SOL tokens are staked, valued at $104.1 million, with an average staking yield of 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows:

1. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $518.2 million;

2. DFDV ranks second, currently holding 2.028 million SOL, worth approximately $491 million;

3. Upxi ranks third, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately $484.3 million;

4. Forward Industries ranks fourth, currently holding 1.45 million SOL, worth approximately $351.1 million;

5. Galaxy ranks fifth, currently holding 1.35 million SOL, worth approximately US$326.9 million.