Data: CHEEL, APT, S and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which CHEEL unlocking value is about 56 million US dollars

Par : PANews
2025/09/07 20:01
SONIC
SONIC$0.19583+2.51%
MOVE
MOVE$0.1182+1.54%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01272+1.84%
BB
BB$0.14977+7.95%
PEAQ
PEAQ$0.0661+3.94%
APT
APT$4.26+1.33%

PANews reported on September 7th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as CHEEL, APT, and S will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$56 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 11, representing a 2.20% ratio to the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $48 million.

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 150 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 9th, accounting for 5.02% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$45.4 million.

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 11th, accounting for 6.24% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7 million.

BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 42.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 10, accounting for 6.31% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$6.4 million.

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 9th, representing 1.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $5.9 million.

Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 12, accounting for 6.38% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$5.6 million.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
REAL$0.06085+0.84%
INDEX
INDEX$1.182-0.25%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Partager
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
HYPE
HYPE$47.21+1.11%
DEFI
DEFI$0.001602-1.47%
TOKEN
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
MORE
MORE$0.10014+0.98%
GAME
GAME$29.0905+5.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share