

In a significant address, Federal Reserve member John Williams underscored the vital role of economic indicators in future policy-making. Highlighting the recent tilt of Fed Chair Jerome Powell towards potential interest rate cuts, Williams suggested that such moves might depend heavily on favorable data scenarios beneficial to President Trump’s administration.

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/data-drives-feds-upcoming-monetary-strategies