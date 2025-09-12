Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$42.9443 million

PANews
2025/09/12
PANews reported on September 12th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$42.9443 million. Among them:

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$12.3515 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$19.7997 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.0601 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.6304 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.5197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2.5828 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

