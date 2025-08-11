Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume exceeds HK$100 million again after 2 months

2025/08/11 16:25
According to PANews on August 11, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$106.3 million.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$41.1436 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$50.25951 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$2.1735 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$4.46454 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.3398 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$5.89958 million.

Earlier news on June 6, data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today was approximately HK$126.9 million .

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
2025/06/19
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
2025/06/19
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
2024/06/21
