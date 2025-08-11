Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume exceeds HK$100 million again after 2 months

According to PANews on August 11, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$106.3 million.

The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$41.1436 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$50.25951 million.

The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$2.1735 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$4.46454 million;

The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.3398 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$5.89958 million.

Earlier news on June 6, data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today was approximately HK$126.9 million .