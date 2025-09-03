Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

Par : PANews
2025/09/03 16:36
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0782+3.80%

PANews reported on September 3rd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$35.843 million. Among them:

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$7.1455 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$7.6696 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$7.3817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$7.6415 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.3133 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$691,600.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$7.1455 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$7.6696 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$7.3817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$7.6415 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.3133 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$691,600.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0782+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?